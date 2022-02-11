How Is The ‘Bel Air’ Reboot Different From ‘Fresh Prince’?

When Peacock announced a reboot of the beloved ’90s sitcom, many were expecting a hilarious take on the Will Smith comedy, but for an updated 21st century audience. In a way, they were right, but the show is not a comedy.

Bel-Air will begin streaming on Peacock on Sunday, February 13th, and it will drastically differ from the original feel-good comedy. First of all, the show will be an hour-long drama, a very different take from the original half-hour sitcom.

Starring newcomer Jabari Banks, who coincidentally shares a last name with the show’s Banks family, the show will have the same premise: Will Smith, a young man from West Philly (also where the actor Bans is from) is sent to live with his aunt and uncle in Bel-Air, California. The swanky neighborhood full of rich families is far from what Smith is used to.

Instead of fun-loving pranks and basketball games, the show will tackle more serious issues that relate to a modern day family. In the official synopsis, the show is described as a reimagined vision:

Bel-Air is described as an hourlong dramatic retelling of the beloved ’90s sitcom that leans into the original premise of Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases of what it means to be a Black man in America today, while still delivering the swagger and fun nods to the original show.

Will Smith is the producer for the show, which will premiere with its first three episodes on Super Bowl Sunday. If you want to get caught up on the lore, the original Fresh Prince From Bel-Air is streaming on HBO Max.