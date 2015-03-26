How ‘Breaking Bad’ Is Just Like Every Episode Of Dan Harmon’s ‘Community’

#Dan Harmon #Breaking Bad #Community
03.26.15 3 years ago 20 Comments

_1384312434

Longtime fans of Dan Harmon are no doubt familiar with his Story Circle. In fact, even casual viewers of Community are familiar with his storytelling formula, which basically reduces Joseph Campbell’s Theory of the Monomyth down to its core elements. In other words, in the context of Hollywood and television, every hero has the same journey. It looks like this:

This is the basic structure to most hero journeys, according to Dan Harmon‘s “circle”:

1. A character is in a zone of comfort,
2. But they want something.
3. They enter an unfamiliar situation,
4. Adapt to it,
5. Get what they wanted,
6. Pay a heavy price for it,
7. Then return to their familiar situation,
8. Having changed.

That circle applies to basically every episode of Community, as Wired noted in this 2011 piece on how Harmon writes Community:

Harmon calls his circles embryos—they contain all the elements needed for a satisfying story—and he uses them to map out nearly every turn on Community, from throwaway gags to entire seasons. If a plot doesn’t follow these steps, the embryo is invalid, and he starts over. To this day, Harmon still studies each film and TV show he watches, searching for his algorithm underneath, checking to see if the theory is airtight. “I can’t not see that circle,” he says. “It’s tattooed on my brain.”

The circle also unsurprisingly applies to Breaking Bad, as a very clever Redditor illustrates here, with the approval of Harmon:

3

5

8

9

10

11

12

How badass is that?

Source: Reddit and Dan Harmon

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dan Harmon#Breaking Bad#Community
TAGSBREAKING BADCommunityDAN HARMONMONOMYTHVINCE GILLIGAN

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP