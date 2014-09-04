How ‘Game Of Thrones’ Plans To Handle Another Main Character Who’s Almost Out Of Book Material Next Season

Get it out of your system now: Hodor Hodor Hodor. OK, let’s move on.

We passed along the news yesterday that one of your favorite Game of Thrones characters, Hodor, won’t appear on the show next season, and neither will Bran. Probably — the wording’s a little vague, but TV Bran is caught up with Book Bran, minus one scene of note, so I’d wager that he’ll make a one-episode appearance, then disappear the rest of the season. Another Stark child — haha, not Rickon — is almost out of canon material, too, but the show has a plan in place of what to do with Sansa.

“Game of Thrones is so unpredictable and it was a big surprise what is happening to her this season,” [actress Sophie] Turner says. “I am so excited because it gives me the opportunity to work with new people and it goes in a completely different direction. I think the fans will really like where her storyline is going this season.” (Via)

To put this into perspective: there are 24 paragraphs describing what happens to Sansa Stark in the books on her Wiki page; 22 of them have already been covered or skipped. That doesn’t leave much for David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to work off of, so they have to go “in a completely different direction,” especially because Sansa is awesome now and she’d be missed if she went away for awhile.

Hodor.

Via Zap 2 It