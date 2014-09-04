How ‘Game Of Thrones’ Plans To Handle Another Main Character Who’s Almost Out Of Book Material Next Season

Get it out of your system now: Hodor Hodor Hodor. OK, let’s move on.
We passed along the news yesterday that one of your favorite Game of Thrones characters, Hodor, won’t appear on the show next season, and neither will Bran. Probably — the wording’s a little vague, but TV Bran is caught up with Book Bran, minus one scene of note, so I’d wager that he’ll make a one-episode appearance, then disappear the rest of the season. Another Stark child — haha, not Rickon — is almost out of canon material, too, but the show has a plan in place of what to do with Sansa.
“Game of Thrones is so unpredictable and it was a big surprise what is happening to her this season,” [actress Sophie] Turner says. “I am so excited because it gives me the opportunity to work with new people and it goes in a completely different direction. I think the fans will really like where her storyline is going this season.” (Via)
To put this into perspective: there are 24 paragraphs describing what happens to Sansa Stark in the books on her Wiki page; 22 of them have already been covered or skipped. That doesn’t leave much for David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to work off of, so they have to go “in a completely different direction,” especially because Sansa is awesome now and she’d be missed if she went away for awhile.
Hodor.
Everyone might as well accept the show is going to say, “whatever george” and start doing what it wants, or best case scenario beg him to let the tv show outpace the books and have him come in to help write the show himself with the books coming later. The cast isn’t getting younger, a hiatus is out of the question, major characters apparently have no book material for the next couple years at least. Just get it over with and start making stuff up.
I still think the next book will come out right before season five. (I have no proof to back this claim up.)
And I’m absolutely fine with this. I don’t care if the show’s plans for Littlefinger and Sansa are different than what they end up being in the book, as long as they are compelling, and I have no doubt that they will be.
Maybe Winds of Winter is going to be thick as hell and worth at least two seasons of material, but even then that’s still only two years to get book 7 done.
It’s not like this series has a shortage of characters or anything
More Hotpie!
So now all the book fans AND anime fans in general are laughing at you.
I’m gonna hope Sansa runs into Strong Belwas somehow. Shoehorn him in there, y’know?
I thought it was fairly established at this point that the showrunners have a general idea of what will happen in the unfinished books.
ahh, but the devil is in the details. it aint where your going, its how you get there that is compelling.
Fair point. I’d guess that the show and books ultimately wind up at the same place through slightly different paths.
fine by me. screw the books. eff those book nerds. tl;dr
bazinga
No
10 episodes and we’re adding the Dornish next season. Someone has to make way.
I just have a feeling that GRRM is such a contrarian that he’s going to do the opposite what the show does, even if he told them the direction of his general story.
Don’t worry seasons 6 through 10 is just gonna be Gendry paddlin’