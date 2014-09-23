How J.J. Abrams And Damon Lindelof Tricked ABC Into Creating ‘Lost’

Lost also came packaged with its own mythos. Mysteries — some explained and others left unanswered — abounded in the six seasons of the highly popular program. As much as the human element pervaded the series, the show was steeped in a stew of supernatural and metaphysical components that made it one of the most polarizing TV series of all-time. Much of Lost’s charm is owed to the razor’s edge it traversed, from straight forward drama to full-blown Twilight Zone-esque narratives.
As popular as the program was in the form we know, it was almost something entirely different. ABC — like many media outlets — did not want to take chance on something so bizarre and divergent that it would alienate their audience. In order to reassure ABC that their upcoming drama about a plane wreck on a mysterious island wouldn’t stray too far from their sensibilities, creators J.J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof created a “series format” document that described a show much different than what they would create. Little did ABC know, the wool was being pulled over their eyes…
The Idea
In 2003, ABC was in dire straits. The network TV company was struggling to find the next great scripted drama after spending much of its budget on reality and game show programming. Lloyd Braun, the chairman of ABC entertainment, had taken a vacation in Hawaii when he caught an airing of the Tom Hanks’ film Cast Away. An idea began to formulate.
And then the notion of Survivor popped into my head. I don’t know why. And I put it all together: What if there was a plane that crashed and a dozen people survived, and nobody knew each other. Your past was almost irrelevant. You could reinvent who you were. You had to figure out — how do you survive? What do you use for shelter, for water? Is it like Lord of the Flies? How do we get off the island, how do you get home? And I start to get very excited about the idea, and I start thinking about the title Lost.
After returning to the mainland, Braun pitched the idea to his fellow executives and in return he heard crickets. The only person to show interest in the idea was the head of drama development, Thom Sherman. The two decided to cultivate the idea, and hired writer Jeffrey Lieber. Lieber drafted a script for the pilot, but it fell short of Braun’s expectations. Since it was already late into the development cycle, Braun was pressed for time to find a writer who could take the concept and create something compelling enough to warrant a hit show. He turned to J.J. Abrams.
Already developing a new series for Braun, titled The Catch, Braun asked Abrams to drop that show and start working on a draft for Lost. J.J. agreed, but even with dropping The Catch, he was still too busy to develop Braun’s idea solely.
Damon Lindelof, a young, upstart TV writer, had been seeking to land a gig writing for Abrams’ successful series, Alias. An ABC executive setup a meeting between Lindelof and Abrams, but it wouldn’t be for Alias, it would be for an ambitious new series that scarce few ABC executives believed in.
Lindelof read through Lieber’s script, and immediately began formulating ideas of his own. The characters would be damaged, many of them having no desire to return to their previous lives off the island. Also, flashbacks would serve the purpose of creating enthralling backstories that would help explain the motivations and desires of the main subjects.
Abrams, who loves to inject his “mystery box” ideology into his works, came up with an idea of a mysterious hatch that would become the island’s rabbit hole, leading the characters to greater discoveries on the island.
The two writers found that they had stumbled onto a great concept that they knew could work despite the deviation from traditional storytelling devices and conventions. All they needed to do now was convince ABC of the same.
I miss this show. Mostly because I miss watching dirty Kate running around. Now I have to get elf-boners watching the hobbit movies on HBO.
I’ve always wondered if Lost would’ve been such a big hit if it had been blatantly sci-fi/paranormal from the get-go. I mean, there was always some weirdness, but they had to build up to the really crazy stuff. Like, “Surprise, bitches! This is a full on genre show and you will like it!
No kidding. I got the first season DVD and essentially Trojan horsed my parents into watching it. They got really into it and were pretty faithful viewers the whole way through. Somewhere during the fifth season I mentioned some sci-fi movie and my mother said, “That sounds kind of silly. I don’t think I’d like it.”
That’s when I reminded her that her favourite show was about a mysterious time-travelling island with a monster made of smoke and some magic numbers.
I was actually the opposite. I didn’t watch the first season live because I thought it would be a dramatized Survivor or something. But then people who know I like sci-fi convinced me to watch it. I marathoned the first season on DVD and I regret nothing.
My ex ended up loving the show – I ditched it during season two – and what we always found funny/frustrating about that was she hated sci-fi/fantasy while I loved it. Once it got to the sci-fi stuff, she was so hooked that it didn’t matter to her.
So Lost has been full of shit since it’s inception?
BRAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHMMMM!!!!!!!!!!!!
thinking about it, and all the mysteries that were never solved. if we went into lost like how we went into the leftovers, knowing that a lot of the strange stuff would never be solved and that the show would be more about people and how they react to different trauma or life changing experiences, it wouldve been a more thought-provoking show.
I disagree. I think all that philosophy was grafted on to make it seem more cerebral than it was. The actual content of the theories rarely played a role in how the plot developed.
Reading well written articles on this site is starting to make me think I fell thru into a parallel universe…
Keep it up player!
Yeah, it’s getting to the point that I’m actively looking for Dariel’s by-line. Keep ’em coming.
I too actively click on Dariel’s byline as often as I avoid any article with the name roles on it. Exhibit A: I didn’t even like lost, but I was intrigued to hear Dariel’s take on the Schadenfreude of getting it made.
Thanks fellas! I’m just getting started…
@Dariel Figueroa that’s what I like to hear!
Just make sure you’re kicking in your 15% to Burnsy. He said you haven’t paid him yet, I told him it was a rookie mistake and got you a few more days… but like OJ, the juice is running.
[www.rantlifestyle.com]
+1
We would have never gotten it if Lloyd Braun hadn’t interfered!
very informative article. thanks, dariel!
My pleasure!
Now I feel like an asshole because I agree with the ABC suits. I wonder if the HBO execs got boned the same way.
Putting the D back into Dignity.
Don’t you bash Isaac! He’s like the only person who writes about sports now.
While reading all the recent articles talking about Lost, I kinda remember a lot of the show fondly, even if lost interest towards the end.
Ending and all, I really loved LOST
I too loved LOST. I thought the ending was perfect. Everyone expected some sort of grand revelation, but the ultimate revelation is that we all end up in the same place no matter the journey.
LOST was fucking amazing, and can still be re-watched (the mythology episodes, anyway… Jack’s tattoo ep is still kind of stupid). But the hatch reveal? “Not Penny’s Boat?” The Constant? Jesus. These are amazing hours of television.
Completely agree. Does it have faults? Yes, but I still love almost everything about it.
@dairylives compared to a precious metal sure is refreshing!
@Rob Smithson To quote one of the greatest poets of our time: “Can’t stop, won’t stop…take that, take that.”
–P.Diddy
“Still weary that ABC would pull the plug…”
I think you mean wary, or leery.
Actually, there’s one person who HATED LOST from the get-go: Michael Eisner. He wanted it cancelled and was pissed because it had been green-lit by Lloyd Braun and the only reason he didn’t cancel it was because it was so amazingly successful.
THis was chapter 839 in “Michael Eisner turned into a petty dictator”.