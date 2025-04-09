How Long Does Apple TV+’s $2.99 Per Month Deal Last?

Everything feels more expensive out there lately (because it is), but Apple TV+ is here to entice bingewatchers to select them with a pretty fine deal. If you so choose to accept it, then the platform’s impressive track record is there for the taking, from sci-fi hits like For All Mankind, Silo, and Severance to thrillers like Presumed Innocent and Servant. Comedy junkies will also enjoy what Ted Lasso and The Studio have to offer, and do not sleep on the ultimate dad TV spy show, Slow Horses.

Generally speaking, access to this library will run subscribers $9.99 per month (barring introductory deals after buying an eligible Apple device and/or streaming bundles). Yet at present, Apple TV+ is offering a standalone $2.99 per month deal, although signing up by a certain date is key.