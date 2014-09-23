Here’s How Long It Takes To Read The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Books (And Other Titles You’ve Been Meaning To Read)

Are you thinking about reading Game of Thrones‘ source material, but worried that the task is too daunting? You might be right! Relative to some of the world’s most popular and acclaimed books, the not-yet-finished A Song of Ice and Fire series is quite a time suck. A totally-worth-it time suck… but still a time suck.
Personal Creations used the average person’s reading speed (300 words per minute) to calculate how long it might take to read a long list of popular books, then visualized the data in the infographic below to give bookworms “a rough gauge to inform (their) next reading session.”
George R.R. Martin famously has plenty of ASOIAF writing/murdering left to do, but it will still require nearly 100 hours for the average reader to finish the five volumes GRRM has published so far. In that amount of time, you could read the first 29 titles on the infographic below. Or the entire Harry Potter series and most of The Bible. Or, if diversity isn’t your thing, you could zoom through The Glass Menagerie 85 times.
This kind of ignores the quality of the writing. I can read all of Michael Morcock’s Elric Saga in the time it takes to get through Fellowship of the Ring just because Morcock’s writing reads more easily, for example.
Yyyup I agree completely and would say the same for ASOIAF. Those books may look long but you go through them so quickly, plus the writing isn’t nearly as strenuous as LOTR.
Hahaha not to mention that it shouldn’t take someone with a reading level higher than a 5th grader 60 hours to read the Harry Potter books.
Exactly. JRR Tolkien was an excellent world builder, but kind of a crappy writer (try reading the hobbit out loud to a kid. Ugh). I’ve read much bigger books in considerably less time.
I read A Song of Ice and Fire quicker than Anna Karenina.