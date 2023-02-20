In Apple TV’s newest series, Shrinking , Jason Segal stars as Jimmy, a grieving therapist who goes against the grain in his practice in order to make a unique influence on the lives of his patients. Harrison Ford also stars in the show and he’s an absolute joy to watch as he plays Dr. Paul Rhodes, Jimmy’s boss who is very much against his new process for work. Jessica Williams stars as Gaby (Jimmy’s co-worker), Lukita Maxwell stars as Alice (Jimmy’s daughter), and Chirsta Miller stars as Liz (Jimmy’s slightly intrusive neighbor). It’s quite an enjoyable show that combines comedy with relatable moments from all stages of adulthood.

How Many Episodes Are In ‘Shrinking’ Season 1?

Season one of Shrinking will feature a total of ten episodes. Each episode is about a half-hour long and they premiere every Thursday on Apple TV starting at 12am EST/PST.

Now that you know how many episodes are in season one, and when they come out, here’s the official synopsis for Shrinking season one:

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

