Yes, the teaser trailer for Shrinking is just funny people jumping on a trampoline. No, it doesn’t tell us anything about the series except who is in it and how much mad air they can catch. It’s not the most electrifying teaser trailer of the year, but it’s worth get excited about the show itself.

The Apple TV+ show was written by Ted Lasso duo Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein as well as Jason Segel, who stars as therapist who stops being polite and starts getting real.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.”

As you can tell by following the bouncing stars, the show also features a grumpy Harrison Ford, and the presumably non-grumpy Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell.

It’s a great cast! Plus, Shrinking adheres to The Bill Lawrence Rule: we should watch everything Bill Lawrence makes. Ted Lasso famously dove deep into therapy last season, so it will be interesting to see what kind of harsh and humane comedy this team wrings out of the profession.

Shrinking drops its first two episodes on Apple TV+ on January 27th with new episodes landing every Friday after. For 8 more weeks. Not, like, forever.