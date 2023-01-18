Harrison Ford is 80 years old (he doesn’t look a day over 75, as long as he stays away from doors), but the iconic actor is showing no signs of slowing down. After starring in the Yellowstone spin-off series 1923, Ford will reprise his role as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and appear alongside Jason Segel in Shrinking.

The Apple TV+ series from Ted Lasso‘s Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein follows Jimmy, a grieving therapist (played by Segel, who’s also a co-creator) who “starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives… including his own,” according to the official plot description. Ford plays his co-worker who gives gruff-but-useful advice, as only Harrison Ford (and maybe Kyle Chandler) can.

You can watch the trailer above.

Before agreeing to star in Shrinking, Ford had never heard of Jason Segel. “Hey, this is a really good script. Will I be in the second one more?” the Star Wars actor asked Lawrence during a phone call. “You can be in it as much as you want,” he answered. When Ford asked who else is in it, and Lawrence said Jason Segel, Ford replied, “Who’s Jason Segel?” Someone get this man a copy of Forgetting Sarah Marshall stat.

Shrinking on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 27.