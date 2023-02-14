Of the live-action Star Wars shows on Disney+, one is great (Andor), one is super fun (The Mandalorian), one made Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen happy and that makes me happy (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and one is a basically a prequel to season three of The Mandalorian (The Book of Boba Fett). The three episodes of the bounty hunter-focused series with Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and Baby Yoda were the best episodes of the show and worth watching before The Mandalorian returns in March. Otherwise, you might be lost (or you can save time and read our explainer on what happened).

In an interview with Empire, The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau was asked about reuniting Mando and Baby Yoda in The Book of Boba Fett when the season two finale of The Mandalorian made it seem like they would be apart in season three. “We couldn’t just hit a hard reset,” he explained. “It’s going to be interesting to see how this unfolds for people who may not have seen The Book of Boba Fett.” Favreau continued:

“You saw what Mando was like without Baby Yoda and we saw what Grogu was like without the Mandalorian and neither of them was doing too good. So them coming back together was a really good plot point that allows us to jump back into season three while maintaining the central relationship.”

I wasn’t doing too good with Baby Yoda and his floating saucer, either, so makes sense.

The Mandalorian season three premieres on Disney+ on March 1.

(Via Empire)