The Walking Dead devotees have been waiting, patiently, for the return of Andrew Lincoln to their screens ever since a horse tossed Rick Grimes into a world of pain. AMC already rolled out a few other new spinoffs — Dead City and Daryl Dixon — over the past year, and now, here comes the icing: Lincoln and Danai Gurira back as Rick and Michonne in a love story that even works for non-romantics.

Viewers should also expect to see the gore and maneuvering that we’re used to seeing from walkers and humans in these shows, but of course, people are really here for the central couple. Also, we’ll get to see Pollyanna McIntosh’s Jadis follow up on bringing Rick into the inescapable CRM mess in which he found himself. That’s disharmony at its finest on TV. How many episodes will we see in this season?

The good news is that both the Maggie/Negan and Daryl spinoffs have both been greenlight for second season and are finishing up production at a pace that means we’ll see them again soon. However, the less than awesome news is that the first The Ones Who Live season is fairly short: 6 episodes. Viewers can rest assured, however, that not a moment is wasted, and in particular, the fourth episode slaps.

AMC’s The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live debuts (and streams via AMC+) on Feb. 25.