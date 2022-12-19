In just a few weeks, season two of BMF will make its premiere on STARZ. The show, which is led by 50 Cent and its creator Randy Huggins, is the former’s latest contribution to the network, joining the expansive Power universe. BMF, short for Black Mafia Family is inspired by the true story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (played by Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (played by Da’Vinchi) who founded BMF in Detroit back in 1985. By the 2000s, it was a thriving drug operation with a distribution network throughout the United States. However, in 2005, it all came to an end when the DEA arrested the Flenory brothers and sentenced them to 30 years behind bars.

How Many Episodes Are In ‘BMF’ Season 2?

Season two of BMF will be a bit longer than its inaugural season. As opposed to the eight episodes that made up season one, season two will feature a total of ten episodes. Demetrius Flenory Jr. and Da’Vinchi will return as the faces of BMF as well as Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt, and Steve Harris. New additions to the cast for season two include La La Anthony, Kelly Hu, Leslie Jones, City Girls’ Yung Miami, Mo’Nique, and Jalen Rose.

For more information on season two of BMF, you can check out an explainer here.

Season 2 of ‘BMF’ debuts on STARZ on January 6.