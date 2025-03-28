The current The White Lotus season has been burning slower than most, but last week, payoff finally arrived with extreme comeuppance for Saxon Ratliff. That protein-shake-blending annoyance will never be the same again after Chloe and Chelsea informed him of his incestuous threesome, and kudos to Patrick Schwarzenegger for so gamely delivering a love-to-hate-him performance. And after Patrick’s previous TV exits on The Terminal List and Gen V, it sure feels like Mike White wants us to want Saxon to be a White Lotus casualty (or worse), so we’ll see how that theory works out.
In the meantime, you might be wondering how many episodes are left before we definitely know whether or not that happens.
How Many More The White Lotus Episodes Are In Season 3?
Two more. The penultimate episode will air on HBO (and stream on Max) on Sunday, March 30. The season finale will follow on Sunday, April 6.
From there, look forward to the chatter beginning to rise on a possible fourth season. Mike White has signaled that he wishes to do more if HBO climbs onboard, and recently, Christina Hendricks divulged how “Every actor in the world wants to be a part of ‘The White Lotus’: it’s like they’ve all won the lottery. You don’t just get a TV show – you get a whole new life. I’m sure they’re enjoying every minute of it.” Just don’t be like Walton Goggins and assume that the resort minibar shacks are free.
The White Lotus is streaming on Max.