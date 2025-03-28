How Many More ‘The White Lotus’ Episodes Are In Season 3?

The current The White Lotus season has been burning slower than most, but last week, payoff finally arrived with extreme comeuppance for Saxon Ratliff. That protein-shake-blending annoyance will never be the same again after Chloe and Chelsea informed him of his incestuous threesome, and kudos to Patrick Schwarzenegger for so gamely delivering a love-to-hate-him performance. And after Patrick’s previous TV exits on The Terminal List and Gen V, it sure feels like Mike White wants us to want Saxon to be a White Lotus casualty (or worse), so we’ll see how that theory works out.

In the meantime, you might be wondering how many episodes are left before we definitely know whether or not that happens.