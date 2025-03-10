The White Lotus‘ third season is currently reinforcing how excellent Patrick Schwarzenegger is at playing unsavory characters, and it’s also presenting the question of whether Saxon will bite the dust like Patrick’s characters in The Terminal List and Gen V. We will soon find out.
Speaking of the latter show, Patrick went through it while gearing up for the first season, both from his aghast father’s response and in reliving how his dad chucked his bed out the window. Additionally, viewers are aware that Luke Riordan/Golden Boy incinerated himself early on in The Boys spin off series, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that death wouldn’t prevent Patrick from returning for the second season. Maybe.
Will Golden Boy Return In Gen V Season 2?
He will not.
Patrick has revealed that he’s totally into potentially returning again, but the timing didn’t work out for his return in the second season. As he told Screenrant, “No, I wish, but I was, we were actually filming White Lotus at the same time that they were filming Gen V. So it didn’t work out. But maybe season three or some other time.”
This upcoming season will, however, pay tribute to Chance Perdomo, who died in a tragic accident on the eve of initially planned filming. Additionally, Supes who will be back include Golden Boy’s brother, Sam, portrayed by Asa Germann. We can also bet on seeing Lizze Broadway (as Emma/Cricket), Jaz Sinclair (as Marie Moreau), Maddie Phillips (as Cate) and London Thor and Derek Luh (both as Jordan). God U’s new dean, Cipher, will be portrayed by Hamish Linklater. Good luck to him.
Gen V will return in 2025.