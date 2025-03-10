The White Lotus‘ third season is currently reinforcing how excellent Patrick Schwarzenegger is at playing unsavory characters, and it’s also presenting the question of whether Saxon will bite the dust like Patrick’s characters in The Terminal List and Gen V. We will soon find out.

Speaking of the latter show, Patrick went through it while gearing up for the first season, both from his aghast father’s response and in reliving how his dad chucked his bed out the window. Additionally, viewers are aware that Luke Riordan/Golden Boy incinerated himself early on in The Boys spin off series, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that death wouldn’t prevent Patrick from returning for the second season. Maybe.