How Much Will Netflix Charge For Password Sharing?

For years, sharing one’s Netflix password with friends and family was frowned upon but not verboten. No more. The streamer that started it all (which has fallen on hard times, though so have most others these days) announced long-in-the-works plans to crack down on multiple people leeching off the same account. But what happens if you do it anyway? That’s still up in the air, but the streamer may implement sometime in America that they’ve already tested doing elsewhere around the globe.

As per Forbes, in some countries Netflix has simply charged people a little extra if they share their account with someone they don’t live with. In certain places it’s not much: a measly $3 add-on. Or they may force people to fork over for another account, even their cheaper, ad-supported version. In other words, it’s still up in the air.

As for now, Netflix’s plan sounds like a bit of a pain, as per their own site:

Signing into Netflix outside of your home may lead to the device in use being blocked from Netflix. This could prevent you from signing into new devices while traveling, but Netflix has devised a workaround. Traveling users who want to use Netflix on a hotel smart TV, company laptop, etc. can request a temporary code from the service when signing in. This will give them access to their account for seven consecutive days.

Sounds like bad news not only for people who didn’t feel like shelling out Netflix’s ever-escalating monthly subscription price, but also people who regularly use their account on multiple devices, such as catching up on shows at the gym while monotonously plugging away at an elliptical machine. Whatever the case, the streamer may have pissed off a key horror icon.