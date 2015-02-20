How The Emmys New Eligibility Rules Affect ‘Orange Is The New Black’

#Orange Is The New Black #True Detective
02.20.15 3 years ago 8 Comments
Image (1) orange-is-the-new-black-cast.jpg for post 487619

Netflix

The six shows nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at last year’s Emmys were The Big Bang Theory, Louie, Modern Family, Orange Is the New Black, Silicon Valley, and Veep. If you’re thinking, one of these things is not like the other, you’re right: The Big Bang Theory is terrible. The rest are good-to-great. But also, every comedy is 30 minutes, except for the hour-long Orange Is the New Black. That will change for this year’s ceremony after the Emmys put in place new eligibility rules that will also affect True Detective.

Among the major tweaks announced Friday: a comedy series will now be defined as a program that clocks in at 30 minutes or less, and the drama and comedy categories will include seven nominees, up from six.

Additionally, the Miniseries category has been renamed Limited Series, now defined as a “complete, non-recurring story” told in at least two episodes totaling at least 150 minutes. Further, a Limited Series must feature “no ongoing story lines or main characters” in any subsequent seasons. (In turn, Drama and Comedy series are defined as telling ongoing stories in runs of at least six episodes.) (Via)

Not only is Orange now considered a drama — producers can, however, file a formal petition to argue otherwise; the case would be heard in front of a nine-member panel — but True Detective will compete against Fargo in the limited series category. Unfortunately, none of the new rules is “nominate Charlie Day,” so the Emmys are still bunk.

Via TVLine

Around The Web

TOPICS#Orange Is The New Black#True Detective
TAGSORANGE IS THE NEW BLACKthe emmysTRUE DETECTIVE

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP