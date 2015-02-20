How The Emmys New Eligibility Rules Affect ‘Orange Is The New Black’

The six shows nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at last year’s Emmys were The Big Bang Theory, Louie, Modern Family, Orange Is the New Black, Silicon Valley, and Veep. If you’re thinking, one of these things is not like the other, you’re right: The Big Bang Theory is terrible. The rest are good-to-great. But also, every comedy is 30 minutes, except for the hour-long Orange Is the New Black. That will change for this year’s ceremony after the Emmys put in place new eligibility rules that will also affect True Detective.
Among the major tweaks announced Friday: a comedy series will now be defined as a program that clocks in at 30 minutes or less, and the drama and comedy categories will include seven nominees, up from six.
Additionally, the Miniseries category has been renamed Limited Series, now defined as a “complete, non-recurring story” told in at least two episodes totaling at least 150 minutes. Further, a Limited Series must feature “no ongoing story lines or main characters” in any subsequent seasons. (In turn, Drama and Comedy series are defined as telling ongoing stories in runs of at least six episodes.) (Via)
Not only is Orange now considered a drama — producers can, however, file a formal petition to argue otherwise; the case would be heard in front of a nine-member panel — but True Detective will compete against Fargo in the limited series category. Unfortunately, none of the new rules is “nominate Charlie Day,” so the Emmys are still bunk.
If Charlie Day doesn’t get nominated for that health inspection episode, the world is broken.
How on earth does running time change a show’s genre?
How on earth was orange is the new black ever considered a comedy?
I’m not saying OINTB deserved comedy consideration, although there are a lot of comedic elements to it, I just don’t get how episode length could be the deciding factor in changing the category. Although I will say Kurp’s avatar got me wondering what MST3Ks Emmy nominations were for and apparently it was considered a “Variety or Musical Program,” so take from that what you will.
Wouldn’t Fargo not be considered a “Limited Series” by that definition since the new season will be a prequel and be the story of Molly’s father?
Makes sense to me. I love OitNB, but it always feels like those hour-long dramadies put themselves in the comedy category because it’s easier to beat network sitcoms than prestige cable dramas. Besides, I can’t think of any hour-long shows that are straight up comedies.
Spot on. I can, however think of a half-hour drama in Amazon’s Transparent. Marketed as a comedy for what reason? The show is almost devoid of any humor.
Why doesn’t the Emmys just get it over with and impose NO LIMIT (make em say uhh!) on the amount of nominees for any category?
I hate them and I hate their obvious ploys to increase viewership. Hell, for best movie they didn’t even fill up all 10 slots, which is even more insulting! Get John Wick and Fury in there ya cockmonkeys!