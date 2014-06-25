How The Maligned ‘Lost’ Finale Completely Transformed Our Perceptions Of Damon Lindelof For the Better

Many people on the Internet do not realize this, but Damon Lindelof — whose HBO series, The Leftovers debuts on Sunday — is a person. Like, an actual human being, and not just a writer who gave you the Lost finale you hated. He’s real. He bleeds blood! Seriously. He’s even got a wife. He’s a Dad.
He’s married to Heidi Fugeman, who used to work as a production assistant on movies like The Island, The Rock, and Almost Famous. They’ve been married since 2005, the year after Lost debuted, which means she probably knew the guy before he was Internet famous, which is the kind of wife you keep.
Damon Lindelof also has feelings. Often, he shares them in an open and honest way. He admits his faults. He accepts blame, and he does so without outwardly trying to elicit your approval, although it’s certainly something he craves. All writers do.
Damon Lindelof is also the face of Lost, and it’s interesting that most other outspoken showrunners in the Internet age (Vince Gilligan, Nic Pizzolatto, Matthew Weiner, etc.) haven’t really ever had to face the kind of public bashing Lindelof has suffered since 2010. Even criticism of Dan Harmon has mostly been about his personality, and not his writing. I respect Lindelof for continuing to put himself out there in the face of that criticism.
In fact, Lost is not what made me a fan of Damon Lindelof. I liked Lost a lot, and like a lot of people, I felt let down by the finale. However, I wasn’t completely and madly obsessed with the show. I didn’t have the same attachment to it that I had to Breaking Bad or that I currently have to Mad Men.
What made me a huge fan of Damon Lindelof, actually, is how he’s handled himself in the wake of the Lost finale. If a man is to be judged by how he faces adversity, there are few people who deserve better marks than Lindelof.
For instance, Damon Lindelof has only one uncredited screen cameo as an actor to his name. In a 2011 episode of House, M.D., Olivia Wilde — fresh out of prison — goes to his house and kicks him in the groin. I didn’t actually see the episode, but I’m assuming it was for the Lost finale, and Damon Lindelof allowed himself to be the punchline in that scene.
Of course, that wasn’t first time Lindelof allowed himself to be the punching bag for all the ails of the Lost finale. Nobody was more self-deprecating about the Lost finale than Damon Lindelof, who basically used Twitter to make jokes all day at his own expense, even as he was making it rain at the box office. I wish his Twitter account was still around so I could track down some of his best jokes, but alas, this is one of the few brilliant Twitter exchanges left:
Beyond Lost self-deprecation, he was also straight-up funny, and you need look no further than his hours-long joke-fest at the expense of Justin Bieber’s hat, which is still one of my favorite moments in Twitter history.
The self-deprecating tweets, however, came at their own expense. Making fun of himself invariably invited others to make fun of him, and they often piled on. Sometimes, you may be surprised to learn, people on the Internet suck. Hell, sometimes actual colleagues can suck. For instance, the time that George R.R. Martin — a guy that Lindelof looked up to and admired — publicly crapped on the Lost ending, which is rich for a guy who can’t even bring himself to write an ending.
But still, Lindelof soldiered on. He successfully rebooted Star Trek. He gave a second life to the Alien franchise in Prometheus. He salvaged World War Z. And he did all of that despite having to work within the constraints of the Hollywood blockbuster system, constraints he wrote about in an illuminating, searingly honest account of the blockbuster screenwriting process over on NYMag last year. It’s an amazingly eye-opening piece that should be devoured by anyone interested in the screenwriting, and here’s two of my favorite passages.
In the first, Lindelof admits that what Hollywood has become — and some of what he has to construct — is not exactly what he would prefer to write:
We live in a commercial world, where you’ve gotta come up with ‘trailer moments’ and make the thing feel big and impressive and satisfying, especially in that summer-movie-theater construct,” says Lindelof. “But ultimately I do feel—even as a purveyor of it—slightly turned off by this destruction porn that has emerged and become very bold-faced this past summer. And again, guilty as charged. It’s hard not to do it, especially because a movie, if properly executed, feels like it’s escalating.”
Then he dropped an uncomfortable truth about the blockbuster movie system, which put The Man of Steel in total perspective:
“Once you spend more than $100 million on a movie, you have to save the world,” explains Lindelof. “And when you start there, and basically say, I have to construct a MacGuffin based on if they shut off this, or they close this portal, or they deactivate this bomb, or they come up with this cure, it will save the world—you are very limited in terms of how you execute that. And in many ways, you can become a slave to it and, again, I make no excuses, I’m just saying you kind of have to start there. In the old days, it was just as satisfying that all Superman has to do was basically save Lois from this earthquake in California. The stakes in that movie are that the San Andreas Fault line opens up and half of California is going to fall in the ocean. That felt big enough, but there is a sense of bigger, better, faster, seen it before, done that.”
“It sounds sort of hacky and defensive to say, [but it’s] almost inescapable,” he continues. “It’s almost impossible to, for example, not have a final set piece where the fate of the free world is at stake. You basically work your way backward and say, ‘Well, the Avengers aren’t going to save Guam, they’ve got to save the world.’ Did Star Trek Into Darkness need to have a gigantic starship crashing into San Francisco? I’ll never know. But it sure felt like it did.”
Say what you want about the final product in his work, but it’s hard not to appreciate Lindelof’s candor. He basically said, “We are required to blow up cities. It’s not necessarily what I’d prefer, but that’s what the job demands these days, and I’m going to do the best I can within that structure.” Ironically, however, it was the more low-key ending to World War Z that ultimately salvaged that movie.
But did people appreciate his honesty and candor. Did people on Twitter finally get off his ass about the Lost finale? Did he gain some respect for World War Z and Star Trek: Into Darkness?
This is the Internet, people. Come on! What do you think?
Here’s a sampling of the tweets he received after the Breaking Bad finale aired.
Congratulations, Twitter! You really outclassed yourself there.
… and so, Damon Lindelof finally stopped trying to win over people who he could never possibly win over. He quit Twitter because, he would later admit, those people hurt his feelings. He didn’t want to listen to it anymore. He didn’t want to wear the hair shirt any longer. For whatever ill will was held against him for the Lost finale, he’d done his penance.
But more than that, through all of his actions, he proved himself to be a real human being who wants to be liked, who also has feelings that get hurt, and someone who has also learned from whatever mistakes the public thinks he’s made. Personally, I think the only real mistake he made was trying to misdirect us away from an ending instead of Lost instead of embracing the inevitable and owning it. If there’s one thing that Lindelof should take away from Vince Gilligan when he ends The Leftovers, it’s this quote about Breaking Bad:
“We try to have a surprise around every corner but inevitability as well. The opposite of surprise. It’s something that I feel should and will be an important component to the end of the series. To me, that is an interesting thing and a thing to be embraced, that feeling of ‘I think I know where this is going.’”
Is there a point to this 1500 word post besides, “Rowles thinks Lindelof is swell. Good for him.” Well, yes, and it is this: Lindelof is poised to bring that candor, that honesty, that sense of humor, and the humanism we’ve seen from him since Lost to his new series, The Leftovers, which premieres on HBO this Sunday. From what I’ve seen so far, it contains all of those ingredients. It’s mysterious, engaging, and beautiful, not because of the premise — which is fascinating — but because of what Lindelof brings to the characters. The Leftovers is peopled with some f**king amazing characters, and they are reflections of Tom Perrotta’s smart source material, of the actors who portray them, and of Lindelof, who helps bring them to life on screen.
And from what I know about Damon Lindelof since the end of Lost, those characters could not be in better hands. I’m rooting for the guy, not just because we need a television series to obsess over this summer, but because Lindelof deserves some respect for what he’s weathered over the last four years.
Any good will be built up was removed with Prometheus. Ridley Scott had a good script for that movie and he messed it all up.
You ever read the original script? That thing was a mess.
@QueeferSutherland: You’re right. The original draft had FAR too many Biblical references and quotes for my liking, and the third act was all over the place. It definitely needed a revision. However, Lindelof came in and made it even worse. The story didn’t seem to have any internal logic, the Millburn and Fifield characters were ridiculous, abandoning the subplot about the engineers terraforming in favor of Weyland seeking eternal life, Shaw showing up after removing the alien and no one having any concerns about that. There were just SO many moments that defied any normal human behavior. Not to mention the fact, IT WASN’T SCARY. I could go on, but everything he does is sloppy, poorly thought out and poorly executed.
He got me with “Lost” and “Prometheus” but I’ve learned my lesson and will give “Leftovers” a wide berth.
@warrenbishop Prometheus wasn’t a good movie, and Lindelof bears some responsibility for that. But Lost, despite my issues with the final season, is still a show I recommend to TV fans. There’s far more good there than bad.
Avoiding The Leftovers — a show that’s getting great reviews and is based on strong source material — because Lost ended on a less than stellar note doesn’t make much sense to me.
@QueeferSutherland: I’m avoiding it because the primary creative force, the showrunner, has a history of poor storytelling. Once I stick my hand on the hot stove, I tend to stop doing it.
@Baltimore Dan I can’t think of any important questions that were left unanswered.
The answer to what happens with Walt is clearly answered at the end of the show in the additional scene added to the Season Six DVD.
@Baltimore Dan As @TheRazz said, the Walt question was answered.
As for Christian, there’s probably no empirical answer for what his deal was. The finale was very spiritual in nature, and if you’re not a spiritual person, you’d naturally demand an explanation for why Christian was literally a “Shepard” into the after life. For me, I really don’t consider that an important question that needed to be answered, but I do understand if you disagree.
The guy has put forth some pretty solid stories and engaging characters. I don’t get the massive hate for a couple of missteps.
Chekov’s Gun: If you have a gun in the first act, it has to go off in the third.
Lindelof’s Gun: If you have a gun in the first act, you introduce a polar bear, black goo, smoke monster, in the third you…what gun?
I stole that from someone on this board (my apologies). The point is – he’s a really, really poor storyteller.
If he can’t be bothered to figure out what’s happening on “Lost” – why should I take the time to watch? The ideas and characters he introduced into “Prometheus” definitely made the movies much worse. “The Leftovers” will be more of the same, they’ll introduce a great premise (which I’m sure they haven’t really thought through at all), completely forget about how interesting the premise is, then the entire series will focus on bland characters – who will spend an incredible amount of time navel-gazing.
As I said, he gets so much hate because he’s a bad storyteller. Maybe not M. Night Shyamalan bad, but pretty bad.
@Dustin Rowles Did you just ‘Rowles’ yourself in the second-to-last paragraph? Nice.
Rowles’d.
Dustin – I don’t know you personally, you may be a lovely person – but after “Tyrant”, “Enlisted” and your man-crush on Lindelof, I’m starting to seriously question your judgement and taste.
“Starting to”? You, sir, are more forgiving than Jesus.
@Rikki-Tikki-Deadly: In a mildly amusing and ironic twist, I’m actually named after Jesus – sort of. I am not at all religious, but apparently my parents were on to something…haha
Apparently they were! :)
Do you happen to be a judge by any chance? I want to make sure that if I ever end up getting arrested for something I end up in your courtroom.
I have to agree and disagree. However graceful Lindelof may be, we can’t deny the intense betrayal that LOST fans felt with the end of the series. Most of that betrayal was caused by Lindelof’s creative hubris. If he had tried to publish LOST as a novel, it never would have gotten published.
EL James reads this comment laughing while fisting herself with a diamond-encrusted glove. The shit that gets published today never ceases to amaze me.
Also, it’s worth mentioning that JJ Abrams was the one who came up with the “purgatory” ending…an ending Cuse and Lindelof was obliged to keep.
Im a huge Lost fan, and in fact its my favorite show…still.
I had no problems with the finale, and I think it was quite good. The people that didnt like it are the people that didnt understand it. Each season gave us something different. The final season was split with real time and the flashes to the afterlife, because, you know, everyone has to die. Its Jacks and everyone elses redemption for the crappy lives they had.
It’s really all your fault for not realizing what a pile of shit Lost was long before the finale. Then you wouldn’t have been let down. Lindelof was pretty funny on twitter though. The butt-hurt Lost refugees really were insufferable bringing it up in every reply. I don’t blame him for being done with it.
Lindelof is a great idea guy. What he is not is a great storyteller. He comes up with great setups and memorable scenes, but has no ability to connect them coherently and make them part of a better whole. This is true of every project he has yet been involved with.
Eh, Lindelof seems like a very nice, personable kind of guy, and I did enjoy Lost for the most part, but I am not certain I would file Prometheus, the new Star Treks and World War Z under the “success” column in terms of storytelling.
The original ending of World War Z, as written, was basically the only part with anything from the book such that would even justify calling it “World War Z”. Then Lindelof had Brad Pitt sneaking around a lab in silence for 40 minutes. (I think the ridiculousness of someone managing to stow away in a bathroom while infected with a virus that takes 12 seconds to change someone was actually in there already, so I’ll give him a pass on that. Although it does mean a plane flew from Jerusalem to Wales without anyone going to the bathroom…Gah, I’m getting all magic-rib xylophone on this, but for fuck’s sake.)
So you’re the reverse Armond White? That’s your shtick, right?
Dustin is more like a less funny Rex Reed.
OF COURSE Rowles has a 1500 word screed defending Damon Lindelof. Little could vindicate my general disdain for his output more. The point has been made in different ways, but Lindelof is very clearly someone who has grandiose ideas and visions that sound interesting, then utterly and completely fail in the execution. It mirrors my response to The Leftovers trailer: “Wow, this looks really fascinating, I’m definitely going to check it o….*from Damon Lindelof*…nnnnnnnnnope”, because I know it will be an interesting idea that will ultimately be frustrating and terrible.
Lindelof does seem like a nice enough guy, and would be probably be great to hang around, refreshing even, in a Hollywood circle, but it doesn’t invalidate criticism of his work, especially the war crime that was Prometheus, the most staggering combination of visually-stunning and poorly written I’ve ever seen. It’s the Kevin Smith school of critique, “Well we should just enjoy the fact that a nice guy made something”. No, you should evaluate what was made on it’s merits and call it out for being lousy when it is.
*Goes back to working on creating his Danger Guerrero-only WarmingGlow Chrome extension*
*feels bad about himself for the amount of negative stuff he’s typed after listening to Bret’s commenter rant on the Frotcast*
@AndYouShallKnowMeByTheTrailOfCheezits : Please do let me know when that extension is available.
Oh Dustin…you Rowled it again.
This article is idiotic.
If you’re going to talk about Damon Lindelof you need to talk about his writing. Being self-effacing is not writing. Being self-deprecating is not writing. He’s a writer, talk about if he is good or not.
Why?
Geez, sometimes I forget that the people of the internet are super fucking awesome and know everything about everything about what’s great or a turd…needed this reminder, super stoked about all the new films and TV series that the commenters that are shitting on this guy will make in the future.
I don’t care what anyone else thinks, I loved the Lost finale. I guess I can relate to the lonely person who liked the Sopranos finale.
I think people were looking for more direct answers than what they got, which is disappointing considering how the important questions were answered, and the less important ones can be figured out.
Im with you.
Okay! Seems a little childish to get reported for making fun of Dustin when almost the entire comment section has been nothing but Rowles jokes but I’ll tell you what, I like commenting on here, I want to be a friend to the site, so I will bite the bullet and follow the rules: Here is a reasoned response about why I disagree with absolutely everything in this article.
Damon Lindelof is a nice guy, I have met him and he was super cool.
But this does not forgive the fact that he is kind of a shirty story teller who despite picking up multimillionaire level pay checks is undeserving of the lofty position Hollywood has anointed on him. This alone means he kind of deserves whatever the internet dumps on him…and that’s saying a lot knowing the internet.
Lost season one through three was an obsession. The alt reality games, the supplemental material, the tantalizing mysteries. We all bought that shit and main lined it into our veins. This was the source of Lindelof’s current status: that super successful season 1 thru 3 was so outrageously successful that it made him a show runner king, a writing room god. Now if other people are more or less responsible for that success, that’s irrelevant. Lindelof is tied to lost and lost, in the eyes of the bean counters, is tied to Lost’s big money, pre- messed up years. As time went on and we arrived at the story’s end, it was Lindelof ‘s job to give us a pay off, the one thing that the people who had purchased dvds, tshirts, action figures, and merchandise desperately wanted from him. We, his clients, who had invested real time and money in his produced wanted something from him which he failed to provide, and he failed so hard that he made the previous years feel tainted and since we’ll never get a second chance, there’s no way to unfuck that. So some people are pissed.
Is it right to feel that way about a tv show? Yeah, but then again this is a website that exclusive discusses pointlessness, so let’s not get so snooty.
The years after lost have not seen many chances for redemption. NeuTrek is at best divisive and Prometheus was widely panned as a let down. His mere credit on a show that is going to be a lot like Lost is enough to keep a lot of people from getting excited
I am sure that Lindelof is humble and funny and kisses his wife and kids at night. That doesn’t forgive the fact that he gets paid millions to be bad at his job or the fact that his thriving career is part of the huge sickness that is rotting the entertainment industry to the core. To a guy like me, who made a real attempt to work in the entertainment industry, paid hard student cash to get a degree in Mass Comm, and now parks cars for a living, that pisses me off and I am not alone in this feeling. Plenty of people feel the same way. Are we justified in this feeling morally? Hell no, it’s childish. But we are allowed to feel what we feel.
Now I didn’t intend to unload like this because since Dustin is well known for having opinions that run so counter to most of the Uproxx community’s opinions that many times we meet those opinions with a little gentle ribbing, I don’t typically feel the need to respond with anything complicated. But here it is for the record: Mods, I deeply disagree with this article and I feel it is incorrect for all of the reasons I listed above and all of the reasons other commentators have made as well.
In summation, being a nice guy does not forgive bad tv.
@Rob Smithson hahahahhahahahahaahhahaha, thank you, I passed on this comment novel, missed that gem
“reported” — How?
“gentle ribbing” — It really isn’t gentle.
“being a nice guy does not forgive bad tv” — I didn’t see anyone claim that it does.
This insistence that the final season ruined the whole series was acceptable when the finale was new and the disappointment was still vivid in people’s minds. It was never rational, but it was excused by the freshness of that emotion. But as time goes on and the show fades into the past, that point of view seems more and more idiotic. Seeing so many people throw away an entire thing that they once loved because a portion of it turned out to be bad, and also throw out the person who made it… I mean, that truly seems to me to be the behavior of a child or a moron.
Got a warning from the mods, it annoyed me. As for that last bit, no if something is bad I am allowed not to like it and if someone is consistently awful at something I spend money onI am also allowed to not like it, is it a mature, polite thing to do? No. But I stand by the feeling.
The entire article is essentially one big “Lindelof is a nice guy, get over Lost” piece. Dustin is claiming that exact line of thinking.
And lost got awful long before the final season.
You’re definitely allowed to feel however you want. This particular opinion just has a distinct uncouth, unintelligent quality to it. But that’s just my opinion, of course, and probably flawed in its own ways.
And, respectfully, As you already pointed out, I can be as uncouth or as unintelligent as I wish but since we are on a webstie where the entire point is to talk about how strongly we feel about matters relating to tv, I contend that I am exactly within the boundaries of what Uproxx deems polite society and that I am not as much of an unwashed barbarians as is implied. I would like to point out that you and your associate up there have went up and down the board commenting on almost ever part of this argument, is it possible you feel as strongly as I do, you’re just being a little more flowery about it. Since you clearly feel strongly about this, perhaps give everybody who feels strongly about the issue in the other direction a little slack?
Absolool. But I wouldn’t say I’ve gone up and down the board; I’ve replied to two people and posted one comment of my own. I do feel strongly that Lost was a great show, yes. As such, it makes me sad when I see people like yourself, who loved the show for several seasons, throw the entire series in the garbage, along with its orchestrators, because later seasons didn’t meet your expectations. Of course you’re allowed to do that (or at least, I don’t have the power to stop you), but I have to think that both you and I would be happier if you could change your mind and preserve the baby while discarding its bathwater.
It’s clear you love Lost, I contend that show made a promise, didn’t keep it, and thus tainted the entire series and by extension, the people who made Millions off of that discord. What we loved about the show was the mystery and mysteries without resolution are enigmas and enigmas piss off everyone, except Buddhists and even they still seek some sort of harmony.
Well, they don’t piss me off, nor presumably the other people who still love the show in its entirety. Honestly I kind of like having a couple unanswered questions that I can wonder about whenever I re-watch the show. Maintains a bit of the mystified feeling that I experienced while watching for the first time.
Cool guy with good concepts that falter in their third acts. And his movie work is shit.
So this is what it sounds like when Rowles gives Damon Lindelof a blowjob.
I don’t know how people could feel let down by Lost’s finale. Do people seriously still think they were in purgatory the whole time? What pisses me off more though is the people that felt the need to make Breaking Bad/Lost comparisons. As if one can only be good at the other’s expense. You wanna play that game? Lost’s characters were better than most of Breaking Bad’s by a wide margin. To this day, I find John Locke’s character arc to be more tragic than almost anything else I see on TV. Desmond brings down the fucking house on more than one occasion. Hell, even Richard Albert kills it in his lone episode. And whatever you want to say about the story’s cohesion, I never fell asleep watching an episode, which I can’t say for Breaking Bad. SUCK IT, H8TERS!
But yeah, I’m not gonna defend his movie work.
/Drops mic
/Flips off everyone while walking off stage
I agree with you. John Lockes story is the saddest thing that I have ever seen happen to a character on television.
@Squish78 I don’t know, when Jessie Spano got hooked on those caffeine pills and missed the big audition…..heavy shit man.
@MissingLink She was so excited…I was so scared.
There literally are tons of people who think they were in purgatory the whole time I’ts MIND BOGGLING to me that people who claim to comprehend and understand television still think that.
@Baltimore Dan
Rose and Bernard (who only had one “centric” episode which still had plenty of plot advancement) were still more fleshed out than half of the Breaking Bad cast. Sun and Jin I didn’t hate either, even if the Lady and the Tramp trope is worn thin. But Jack’s Tattoo is to Lost what The Fly is to Breaking Bad.
Well, “onawarmsummerbreeze” (that’s the best name I ever heard), Vince Gilligan is the exception, not the rule. There aren’t a ton of Vince Gilligans to go around. He and whomever else you’d put on his level can’t run every show that gets made.
Whatever, I like Damon Lindelof. I loved Lost (didn’t care for the finale but didn’t hate it either) and I’m genuinely excited about The Leftovers. Looks like a really interesting concept.
No, Lost isn’t as good as Breaking Bad. Still a great show that made a tremendous impact to the sci fi drama with characters that will go down in TV history. It wasn’t perfect but very few shows are.
Question about “Prometheus.” Quality-wise, is it on a par with “Alien: Resurrection”? All the criticisms of “Prometheus” apply as just as well to “Alien: Resurrection”, if you think about it — intriguing set-up, a motley crew of … well, xenomorph food, a pointless twist (Weyland is onboard the ship / the Queen is pregnant), gorgeous set design, a few spare moments of mood-setting set against interminable scenes of walking and fretting down long hallways, one good scene apiece (Shaw’s C-section / alien chase underwater), a head-scratcher of a last act complete with a stupid final showdown with a beastie and our plucky young pixie heroine (Rapace and Ryder [both miscast]). In a weird way the franchise comes full-circle with its most disappointing entries as the bookends, if you go by chronological order. How much Lindelof had to do with screwing up the original premise for the film, I cannot say (I never read Jon Spaihts original draft), but Scott insisted on the Engineer thesis and Lindelof did his bidding. I may be a Scott apologist (I often go to bat for “The Counselor: Director’s Cut”), but even I can see ol’ Lindy had an impossible task, mixing that alien-gods stuff in with what was supposed to be an “Alien” prequel. Spread the blame around on “Prometheus” I guess is my suggestion. As for “LOST,” well, I gave up after season one and Abrams seems culpable on the “Limbo mixer” finale as much as Lindelof.
Veeery hard to compare those two films. I’d say that, in broad strokes, Prometheus is much better than Resurrection, while they’re both heavily flawed in execution. As for casting, I agree that Ryder was an odd fit, but I thought Rapace did a great job. I agree about the difficulty of Lindelof’s situation.
I appreciate this article and genuinely respect everyone’s opinion despite not agreeing with each side of the coin. The issue that really bums me out as a fan is that in the age of social media, people feel the need to be heard so badly that they get whipped up in these frenzies and force creators to second guess themselves, which then creates further doubt/respect in the storytelling process. Personally, I was a fan of Lost from start to finish. Didn’t love every episode, but was often moved by the stories that were being told and was entertained thoroughly. I feel like Lindelof’s main fault was putting himself out there for people to attack and berate because he felt he owed them some sort of apology for not meeting their expectations. Had he just done what David Chase did and kept quiet and refused to answer questions, i feel like the uproar would have died away and we wouldn’t still have people going apeshit on message boards about a show that it sounds like they never gave a shit about in the first place. I’ve never seen an episode of the Big Bang Theory, but I know it holds nothing for me – that doesn’t make it okay for me to treat fans of that show as if they’re mentally challenged for liking something that I don’t enjoy. Lost was a show on FREE network TV that you didn’t have to watch. Just because you start something doesn’t mean you have to finish it. Clearly the majority of those that hate the show have issues going back as early as season two. If you start a show and then start to become annoyed and frustrated with the direction that it’s going, yet you still stick around for five more years, then you can’t blame the creator. You wasted your own time. You want to attack Lindelof for Prometheus? Why not lay the blame on the person who was ultimately responsible, Ridley Scott – who started a project with a damaged script and no real plan in place to correct his issues, thus forcing someone else to come in and perform under deadline and pressure. Again, it’s Scott’s fault – not Lindelof. Scott signed off on everything. Same with World War Z and Mark Forster. Same with Star Trek and Abrams. Yet the one thing that these all have in common, outside of Lindelof is that they all were ultimately successful. Not out of people’s morbid curiosity to see something fail, but because fans reacted positively to what was presented. Bottom line is you can shit on the guy all you that you want, but it’s not going to change the fact that he’s successful in spite of a wall of negativity that seems to follow him wherever he goes, as if he owes that wall something because of an episode of a tv show five years ago. Find a new hobby. Clearly you’re hating on him isn’t working.
Damon Lindelof is a poor man’s Patrick McGoohan. If anyone cares to remember McGoohan’s landmark TV series “The Prisoner” (1967), the final episode was so ambiguous that McGoohan had to flee the country. But the genius of the show was the strong storytelling and letting the viewer make up their own mind at the end of the series. Tons of loose ends were never tied up….and McGoohan planned it that way. 47 years later….it stands the test of time. Lost was a sad rip off of the same idea, poorly executed and completely mangled in the end.
I couldn’t get through this. How many love letters to Lindelof (new band name) are you going to write?
Uh, I actually loved the LOST finale.
I refuse to watch his new show. I cannot take any more cliffhangers followed by “there’s no time to explain ____” while the characters take a 2 mile walk through the woods. F that show. It’s the up worthy of tv shows.
Orphan Black has turned me off for the same reason: “Just meet me at ___ location tomorrow and I’ll explain everything”. Nope, done.
Orphan Black actually follows through with the explanations, though. Sure, they raise a new question or two, but through the first two seasons they haven’t yet done any hand-waving-away or delayed the explanation for very long.
Frankly I doubt it mattered much in the scheme of things, but regarding that whole Bieber hat joke thing the very first time he tried to tweet about something other than the hat I told him to “make with the hat cracks or we start remembering LOST” :(
The entire series of Lost devolving into a hot mess, culminating with the terrible finale isn’t even the reason I dislike Lindelof. It’s his track record of consistently trying to go too big with things, but very clearly not having a single damn clue what he’s actually trying to say and where he wants to go, and leaving plot holes everywhere that gets me.
Lost. Cowboys & Aliens. Prometheus. Star Trek Into Darkness. World War Z. All terribly written, aimless garbage.
Abrams’ first Star Trek reboot movie was much better than Into Darkness, and Lindelof is not credited as a writer on that one. Pretty sure that’s not a coincidence.
I don’t say this enough, but good job Rowles. Good article.
If a movie costs $100 million you have to save the world is the laziest fucking cop out. You just have to make things interesting while shit blows up good.