How To See Your Letterboxd Wrapped 2024

Letterboxd, the site where movie lovers go to fight over cinematography, is finally ready to show off its 2023 year-end stats. It doesn’t matter that we are in the new year and everyone is a little tired of rehashing past opinions! Let’s make a goal to keep talking about Barbie in 2024. And 2025! And 2026!!!

Letterboxed Wrapped, which is known as Year In Review, will drop on Friday, January 5th, when users will receive an email that contains general select stats, in addition to personal stats, like how many films you watched and which directors you preferred. Keep in mind that Martin Scorsese is active on Letterboxd so he could theoretically see your review of Killers of the Flower Moon. Or your TikTok about it.

The site also outlined some important info about the Year In Review, including how to access your stats and more:

A few handy things to know:

-The overall community Year in Review is available to everyone.

-Pro and Patron members have access to their personalized stats all-year round. The wrapped email, which contains select stats, will be sent to all members once the YIR published. To ensure you receive the wrapped email, you need to have logged at least ten movies in 2023, and are opted-in to receive our Call Sheet newsletters via your email notifications. The wrapped can also accessed on web at http://letterboxd.com/wrapped (if you visit this link before the 2023 Year in Review published, you will only see the 2022 stats).

It seems like there is some more fun stuff coming this year, as the official Letterboxd X/Twitter account confirmed that TV shows would finally make an appearance on the movie-centric app. Just in time for that new Ted show.