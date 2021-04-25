The 2021 Oscars are upon us, two months later than usual, and better late than never? Steven Soderbergh has promised that this awards ceremony will feel like watching a movie (whatever that means!), and although David Fincher’s Mank leads with the most nominations, it sure seems likely that Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland could sweep the biggest categories. With that said, you might be wondering how you can watch the Oscars if you’re not one of those folks with a conventional TV set up. We’re ready to help.

Times are changing, years after cord cutting became popular. Sure, you can watch the ceremony on your local ABC affiliate, who will be hosting the April 25 event at 8:00 p.m. E.S.T. There shall be some limited red-carpet warmup moments beginning at 6:30 EST. And you can stream this thing live on ABC’s website if you’ve got a cable or satellite account. Yet let’s get real, if you already prefer streaming these events, you’re probably already thinking about cord cutting or actually doing so already.

With that said, cord cutters have options: (1) Nabbing a free trial on one of the services that I’m about to mention next; (2) or going ahead and plunging for a streaming service like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, or FuboTV, so that you can check out your local ABC affiliate. If you wanna do so, be advised that Hulu Live is currently going for $64.99 per month; YouTube TV is down for a $65.00 per month charge, and FUBO TV is also weighing in at $65 per month.

Hey, though. There’s actually one way to watch the Oscars for free, guaranteed: via the Roku Channel, and all you have to do is subscribe for free and then make sure you have a compatible device (such as a Chromecast) for streaming the ceremony to your TV.

We’ll be doing live coverage of the bigger moments from this evening’s ceremony, so please join us tonight.