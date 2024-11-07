Reacher viewers tune in to see him tossing punches and accurately deducing the most ridiculous scenarios. Next year, Alan Ritchson’s protagonist will do both onscreen while taking on a new Lee Child novel, but first, a legit (and legendary) detective will put all previous deductions to shame. Both shows hail from Prime Video/Amazon, so this is a win-win situation rather than a rivalry between shows, but to prepare for the Aldis Hodge-starring series, it’s useful to consider how this series will differ James Patterson’s books.

Straight off the bat, viewers who are also readers should not expect a carbon copy to leap off the printed page. Cross will not directly adapt any Alex Cross novel in particular (unlike the Morgan Freeman and Tyler Perry movies) although there would have been dozens to choose from.

Rather, and as Hodge has revealed, the series “is based on the foundation of Alex Cross,” and creator Ben Watkins chose to take “the bone structure of that world and fill it up with a beautiful story.” The star also believes that the show will ultimately become “something completely unique.” As for Watkins, the showrunner declared the following:

“I said I was not going to do any of the seasons based on the books. I thought it was really important that we give fans a new offering, that we honor the characters and the world so that they would feel like they were getting what they signed up for, but also then give them a new story.”

Still, Cross’ workplace and family background will remain familiar. He will be reeling after the death of his wife while maintaining his profession due to being so much better at his forensic psychology gig than any colleague. During this first season, Cross will be working to crack a serial-killer case where the criminal has been cross-pollinating into other felonies, to put things mildly. However, Cross can climb inside the heads of criminals, so he’s down to go where no other detective can go.

Cross will premiere on November 14, and Amazon has already ordered a second season.