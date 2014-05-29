Hulu Is In Talks To Resurrect ‘Community’ For A Sixth Season

Just as we finally got used to a world without constant Greendale drama, Vulture’s Josef Adalian reports that Hulu is in talks with Sony to bring back Community for a sixth season.
While NBC hasn’t changed its mind about another season of the show, Sony Pictures Television, the primary studio behind Dan Harmon’s show, is in active conversations with Hulu Plus about the possibility of producing one more 13-episode season of the show. (Via)
Adalian is quick to note that there’s a big difference between “possibility of producing” and “let’s start waiting in line for the Community movie,” but it’s something? I dunno, I love Community, but I wouldn’t be sad if these “talks” went nowhere. It had a (mostly) great five-season run, and another couple of months of will they/won’t they come back sounds exhausting. Let the cast move on, let us move on, let Dan Harmon focus on Rick & Morty. Unless more Dean raps and Annie dances are in-store.
Then I’m down with it coming back.
YESSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Hulu and DirecTV should unite to make this happen!!!
it worked for Friday Night Lights WONDERFUL final two seasons.
let it die.
NOT ON MY WATCH!
hahahaha ^ your great :D
FUCK YOU COMMIE
[thefifthquarterdotcom.files.wordpress.com]
If this means Joel McHale doesn’t have a shot at the Late Late Show, then yeah- let it die.
I loved Community, but I agree. It’s been over for a few years now. Putting it on life support doesn’t mean it’s alive.
@Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla and @LG
Y’all goofy.
Acting like this show is a huge cash cow. The cast is down, the fans are down, only one who isn’t down is y’all hating asses.
Stop with your hating.
@ Steven Balmer The ratings are down as well
@Mr. Pepe Silvia From what? 1.1 to 1.0? The show never got huge ratings.
There’s not much that would make me subscribe to Hulu but this probably would.
Off to YouTube the Payday rap.
“I don’t know what that was! I don’t … I don’t know what that was.”
[www.youtube.com]
You are wrong. Dan Harmon knows what he’s doing and if he can get a chance to continue that then I’m all for it. Viva la 6SaaM!
@Homo_Erectus Exactly! I was ready for this show to end after season 4 cuz all the critics were completely on-point when they noticed the lack of Community-depth. I don’t remember if it was Harmon or whoever, but someone nailed it when they described the season as writer’s trying to embody Dan Harmon. Early on, my friend tried to argue its merits, but it was obvious that the show was hollow shell of its former self… Then season 5 happened, and Harmon proved his brilliance. He’s admittedly not the easiest to work with, but the dude just gets comedy. One of my biggest issues is that season 4 stole the “Jeff’s father” concept and ran with it; I don’t necessarily hate the writers for trying to make it their story, but learning about Harmon’s specific Bill Murray arc (and that Jeff was named after Murray’s Stripes character), I can’t help but feel we were robbed of even more Community greatness.. Hulu absolutely needes to resurrect this show, but only if Harmon is given his creative freedom. He only needs 1 more season to accomplish his goal; give him Louis CK-like autonomy, then sit back and enjoy the brilliance.
Let’s also not forget that donald golver tweeted that he would come back to the show too so…. Make it happen Hulu Gods!
Move on? MOVE ON?! How dare you cover such glorious news!
This just made my day. Even the small glimmer of hope. I ABANDON NOTHING. I MOVE ON FROM NOTHING.
Wait. Yeah I do.
Just not Community!
Yeah cause Rick and Morty really suffered this year while Dan was working on season 5. This writer’s stupid.
Not to diminish Harmon’s role in bringing the show along, but it’s clearly Roiland’s baby. Even from Harmon’s interview you can tell his role was mostly bringing the show into a place to where it could get made and then reeling Roiland in when necessary.
Probably a great guy to bounce ideas off of and get notes from, but overall, the show needs Roiland more than Harmon I think.
Harmon has said he was always in the writers room when they were breaking the stories. They wrote the season before “Community” started production.
Apart from the hyped but inevitable clunker GI Jeff episode, the last season was pretty solid. Ass Crack Bandit and Analysis of Cork-Based Networking are probably in my top 10 of the entire series. The finale had less of a “this is probably goodbye” and more of a “fuck you” vibe which is appropriate.
Shut your mouth. The GI Joe episode was fantastic.
Seconded. You’re History’s greatest monster!
However, yes. There were some fantastic episodes. Aside from Troy’s “Nooooo!” and a few Simpsons moments, nothing else makes me laugh like the Dean’s rap. no matter how many times I watch it.
The scene from the lie-detector-test episode when everyone is being given their gifts is one of my favorites in the entire show. Simultaneously heartfelt and hysterical (“here’s your sperm”). Season 5 was great.
…..and a movie??
I’d be thrilled if anyone produced more Community, but if it doesn’t happen I suppose it’s fine. Though we’ll never know who was the real Ass Crack Bandit…/TrueDetectiveSeason3
Look, I loved Community, but I can’t be the only one thinking that if its dead we may possibly see Annie’s boobs….you know, like in a cable series or a movie or something if they are not shackled to network TV? God I’m lonely.
Annie’s Boobs was already in a couple of movies. The Hangover 2 springs to mind.
Does Hulu allow gratuitous nudity in their shows? If they don’t then they should really start.
Seriously though, has a network show ever gone to another platform and switched from PG to R content? How awesome would that be? Nudity probably a step to far but don’t we all know characters like Britta and Jeff probably curse a ton and that would be give a 6th season a whole new dynamic. They could probably take on content they wouldn’t have previously been able to on NBC.
DO IT
I would buy 10 hulu plus subscriptions if we got #6season&amovie
I almost broke up with my girlfriend tonight (not really) because I told her this news was exciting (she doesn’t watch Community, but does watch Big Bang Theory). And I said “This would be like if they cancelled BBT after this season’s finale. But of course they wouldn’t do that, because Big Bang is massively popular.” And she said, “sounds like someone’s bitter”. Instead of drowning myself, I said, “ok well it would be like if Bones was cancelled after the season finale this year” and she understood.
She is actually smart, she just doesn’t get stuff sometimes.
Kurp is Dean Pelton without the fun parts.
Nice! I figured Hulu would be the ones that would save the show if it was going to be saved at all. Hope this works out.
After the constant discussion of Happy Endings potentially getting picked up by USA or TBS and then nothing happening, I’m going to wait to get excited for this until we actually hear something concrete.
Mash up season. Happy Endings and Community do a full season crossover arch. I don’t care how it happens, but make it happen, TV people. Having no real knowledge on how the TV industry works, I assume this hasn’t happened yet because they’re locked in heated contract negotiations.
@Draw Play: I’m already preordering those DVDs.
I would pay a lot of money to see Troy from Community and Alex from Happy Endings have a dumb off to see who is the more hilarious dunce.
Don’t tease me. I would have preferred this remain a secret unless they actually make a deal.
I’m not a fan of TV show necromancy (yes, I liked Firefly too, just give it a rest, nerds), but this is soon enough that it could MAYBE work. Meh. I’ll believe it when I see it.
I am a leaf on the wind. Watch how I soar.
I get wanting to move on, but if we don’t get any more episodes the we all know that greendale was destroyed by a meteor – THATS CANON YOU GUYS!!
I can’t get emotionally invested in this anymore. We got 5 good years (yes, I said it, 5), it’s going to go down in history as my all time favourite show, Community and Dan Harmon don’t owe me anything. If it comes back, great, but I need to move on with my life.
I was beginning to lose hope, it just seems like theres way less of a movement to bring it back then in the last couple years. This would definitely be reason enough for me to get a hulu plus account though. And even if this doesnt pan out cant we just get a kickstarter going, it worked for that colossal yawn of a show Veronica Mars and I bet Community fans outnumber Mars fans about 5 to 1
If it will prevent the exquisite Gillian Jacobs from playing a bitch or a dyke or whatever on that grotesque “Girls” show, then I’m all for it.
Alison Brie is cute, but GJ is the total package!
Agreed.
Pop Pop!!!
[www.youtube.com]
Just when I think i’m out…
Wasn’t there an article on this site not too long ago about Hulu can’t produce it?
It had a good run, and the ending was kind of perfect. Harmon dared NBC to cancel them, and NBC was dumb enough to do so, and for a show that was always in danger of ending, that’s poetic justice.
I would still pay to see a movie of Troy and Levar Burton’s nautical adventures.
Levar & Troy were captured by Pirates. It was on the scroll of the news they were watching in a later episode.
This is just about the only thing that would get me to pay for Hulu Plus again. It’ll be cool if it happens, but if not, I still got to watch a great show.
I could go for one final definitive season. It’s my fave show of all time, but the offset drama has left me with somewhat “War Fatigue”.
Personally I’m fat doggin’ this whole thing so as not to be crushed if it doesnt happen.
Season 6 on Hulu or we Riot
[www.youtube.com]
Good.
In the words of a Disney Princess, Let it Go.
Lets have Community just die with dignity. At this point it’s just going to be Dan Harmon using sock puppets.
I would watch that
Oh man that would be great. Like others have said, I hope this isn’t like Happy Endings where rumors fly and then it doesn’t happen.
I would buy Hulu Plus for this. There. I said it. *sigh*
Unfortunately, I’m right there with you. I had no interest in Hulu Plus before, but if this happens, I would have to describe.
subscribe*
I got distracted.
Enough already.
The whole “no really, it’s basically a done deal with USA picking up Happy Endings” disaster has really hardened me.
Obviously I’d love for this to work out, but I’m not holding my breath.
Do Hulu original shows up end up on torrentz? I’m a netflix guy for life, and not even this will get me to pay for hulu’s shitty plus service.
Assuming their release model is the same as Netflix (all episodes released on the same day), I would gladly pay for a month of Hulu plus for this. And I haven’t used my free month trial, so maybe I can get it all for free.
Generally speaking though, I agree with you. Why am I paying a monthly fee if you’re going to show me commercials anyway?
Would be great for Community fans but Hulu Ostracizes Canadians so shitty buzz for me…
I am not asking this to be sarcastic but rather as a huge fan of television & cinema. What is it that everyone likes so much about this show? I am genuinely curious because frankly I just don’t see it. I’d love to be swayed but I watched season one and part of season two and then stopped because I just didn’t find it funny.
Humor is subjective.
Personally I find the show pretty funny, but even when it drags, I like the characters/story enough to enjoy the show regardless of how hard I’m laughing.
Yeah, cause Rick and Morty really suffered this year while Dan Harmon was working on season 5 of Community. This writer’s stupid.
So.. no Asteroid?
Jesus Christ (me) will you people let this God Damn show die already?
NEVER! SCREW YOU!