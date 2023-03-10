Good news and bad news. Bad first, to get it out of the way. It’s been almost two years since the second season of I Think You Should Leave debuted on Netflix. That’s… it’s a long time. Too long. It’s understandable because good things take time and the first two seasons were very good (great, even), which means we have no reason to believe another season would be anything less. It just stinks a little because, like, it would be better to have it now. Today. This minute.

This brings us to the good news…

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Season 3 premieres May 30! pic.twitter.com/RCaIn2WdW9 — Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2023

I’m sorry. I realize now as I type this that the way I set it up might have made you think season three had just been dropped all at once, out of nowhere, on a… I’m sorry… Fri-day night. That’s not what happened. Netflix just announced that it WILL drop on May 30. Which is soon! Kind of! Not as soon as right now, I guess, but still. Not too bad, all things considered. You can make it until May. Probably. You definitely have an incentive, at least. I believe in you.

(It’s not really important but I do enjoy the official description Netflix provided with the press release, if only because describing this show in a few sentences is kind of impossible. I give them credit for the effort: “The critically acclaimed and hilariously absurdist comedy series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson returns for a third season. Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations.”)

Anyway, until May 30… yeah. Let’s just watch a million highlights from the first two seasons. Here are a bunch that Netflix has uploaded to YouTube. Slop ‘em up, piggies.