If This ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fan Theory Is True, Jon Snow Just Got A Lot More Interesting

Rebecca already touched on this theory in her roundup of Game of Thrones book reader theories, however this video helpfully breaks down what is probably the most famous theory for non-book reader dumb-dumbs like myself. Basically, the long and short of it is that Jon Snow wasn’t Ned Stark’s son at all, but actually the spawn of Lyanna Stark, who had either been kidnapped or run away with Rhaegar Targaryen (son of the Mad King and brother to Daenerys and Vicerys) and had a secret child with him which she made Ned swear to take care of shortly before she died. Lyanna, of course, had been betrothed to Robert Baratheon, which is what set the entire chain of events in motion leading to Baratheon dethroning the Mad King and taking over King’s Landing.
OK, so but what does this mean? Well, being the son of a Stark and a Targaryen would make Jon “the son of ice and fire personified,” which suggests that Jon is very important — possibly possessing both the Stark superpower of warging (the ability to enter the minds of animals) and Targaryen powers having to do with dragons and fire. (Warging dragons??) It also would mean that Jon Snow is possibly the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.
So what does this all mean? Hell, if I know. If the theory is true, then the secret died with both Ned and Lyanna, which means that Jon Snow isn’t likely going to quit moping around anytime soon. Brings all new meaning to “You know nothing, Jon Snow.”
Ummm. How is he the rightful heir? Whether he is Rhaegar’s or Ned’s he is still a bastard. Unless you then go on to tell me that Rhaegar and Lyanna were secretly married thus legitimizing Jon as a Targaryen. Not to mention the fact that even if he is raised from the dead in Book 6 he is still part of the Night’s Watch. So even though R+L=J is a compelling theory, it means nothing.
Technically, if he dies, his watch is ended (I think). Resurrection might be just the loophole to get him out.
In a fictional world of fantasy, anything is possible.
If he is really Rhaegar and Lyanna’s and he is not a bastard. He can leave the wall. Jon Snow took that oath. Jon Targaryen did not.
I thought Rob legitimized Jon, just before the Red Wedding. Jon just never got the message.
@NoHeadStark: oH my GoSHhhhhh, spoilerthhhh! *spits out retainer; has asthma attack*
@Antbaby not sure but I think that was a discussion of possible plans that cat and rob could go through with. I’m not sure if the plan actually came to fruition though
@muteki You’re probably right. It’s been awhile since I read the books.
Rhaegar and Lyanna were married. there is a history of Targaryen Polygamy and the 3 King’s Guard stayed at the Tower of Joy even after Rhaegar, Aerys and Aegon all were killed, leaving Viserys with out a King’s Guard. They would have rushed to his side UNLESS they were all ready guarding the rightful King… JON.
@JSturm My only quibble is whether or not Aegon was already killed by Clegane/Lorch. If not then wouldn’t he be the rightful heir, being older than Jon? Or is my timeline all messed up?
Correct, if Aegon was not killed at King’s Landing he would be next in line.
The line of succession before Robert’s Rebellion would look like this (assuming R+L=J):
Aerys >Rhaegar >Aegon >Jon >Viserys >Rhaenys >Daenerys >Rhaella >Robert >Stannis >Renly
Remember the scene where Stannis offers Jon something? :P He offers to legitimize him and make him rightful heir to Winterfell…Stannis could do that not even knowing that he would be making legitimate is not simply a Stark but a Targaryan.
Yes your line of succession is correct, Aegon is the first born IF he was still alive he would have a claim to the throne but of course the main theory there is that person in the books isnt Aegon Targaryan but rather a Blackfrye…a faction of Targaryan bastards that waged war and lost in Westeros. That would place him probably somewhere in the Robert/Stannis/Renly mix as far as claim to the throne. So if these main theories hold (and really there is so much to support them especially R+L) then Jon is the one with the biggest claim to the Iron Throne. Of course how that would go over with Daen and is he or is he not Aegon is a big question. My ultimate guess is GoT ends with Daen on the throne, Jon’s lineage proven but he doesnt want the throne and assumes Winterfell or back to Nightwatch and Aegon dead. Despite Varys claims otherwise that Aegon in the books does not strike me as someone anyone would ultimately support as a King.
@Baltimore Dan He could even if he isnt acknowledged as a rightful king he IS the rightful lord of winterfell and could legitimize Jon. His will would make Jon HIS heir whether that is King of the North or Lord of WInterfell is really irrelevant since either way it would make Jon legit.
The secret didn’t die with Ned and Lyanna — Howland Reed, father of Jojen and Meera Reed (Bran’s buddies), was with Ned and Lyanna when she died. He’s been absent from the book so far, which another piece of circumstantial evidence supporting this theory — his arrival in TWOW will probably reveal the truth of Lyana’s death and Jon’s parentage.
If you believe the theory that Howland Reed is the High Sparrow, then the Sparrow’s delaying of giving Tommen the High Septon’s blessing might be because he plans on putting Jon on the throne.
Well to go even further another person who would probably know is Benjen Stark if he is still alive :P As the theory by alot of fans (which this part is alot less provable and based more on what we know how certain characters acted) is that Lyana TOLD Benjen she was leaving with Rhaegar. As much as Ned cheating on his wife is breaking character, Lyanna going back on her vow to marry Robert and not telling ANYONE knowing that Robert is basically an unreasonable man breaks with what we know about her. Lyanna was NOT a dumb love struck fawn, she would KNOW her tossing those vows aside for her love of Rhaegar could possibly spark violence. So it makes no sense she would leave without telling someone and the Benjen was there when Rhaegar “stole” Lyanna. The assumption is made that for some reason Benjen wasnt able to tell Brandon Stark this before he ran off to the Red Keep where he was killed by the Mad King thereby really sparking the entire war and that part of the reason Benjen took the black is at the shame that he couldnt have prevented it. That Rhaegar, Lyanna, Brandon all lay dead and a baby, his nephew would have to live a lie, his brother Ned dishonoring his own family by lying about Jon being his son etc …all leading to enough shame for Benjen to take the black.
Hasn’t this been a theory for a very long time now?
Yes, I”m afraid that if the theory gets more public attention then Martin will change is mind aobut it
I highly doubt Martin will change his mind about it. The foreshadowing has been there since the first book. It would be idiotic to change it just so “everyone” is wrong. Most show-watchers have no reason to suspect any of this.
GRRM has already said that he knows the ending and wont change it becasue peole have correctly guessed it.
He asked the producers of the show “Who was John’s mother” before he agreed to let them do it and they correctly guessed it.
Yup. It has been.
I don’t know what’s up with Uproxx lately. I guess they just want clicks? And we’re here talking about it, so I guess there is something to the theory.
In other breaking GoT news, Wyman Manderly likes to eat, and Davos Seaworth carries his finger bones in that pouch around his neck. Who knew?
there is too much foreshadowing for Martin to change this, I mean the books all but spell out Jon is a Targaryan…Martin would have to discard alot of backstory development, pages and pages of leading comments and thoughts among characters to change this now. Imo the question isnt is Jon Rhaegar/Lyanna’s son but rather what does that mean for Jon, Westeros, Daen etc…that is the part Martin has to come up with :P
In the end it doesn’t really matter
Jon is dead, he won’t get resurrected, he’s just plain dead folks
Dead, excuse me I need a moment
You’re that sure?
Mellisandre can use kings blood to resurrect him at a heart tree? so that’s shireen or Theon even
I don’t think we know he’s dead for sure. I guess we could have some support for this theory if he’s nearly dead and Melisandre decides to burn him as a sacrifice, and he’s fire proof like Daenerys.
i’m so positive its a red herring, miellisandre has never resurrected anyone and even stated once that only Thoros has that power. And he’s dead in the books.
So yeah, i think Jon Snow is actually a Targarian but I honestly don’t think it matters.
I hope i’m wrong though.
HOWEVER i do believe that Tyrial is a Targarian and will ride a dragon.
@ChiSwede Wasn’t Jon burned when the fire was set in the first book to kill the Wights that were attaching Lord Commander? Now, not all Targaryans are immune to fire. I remember reading that a past king thought to light himself on fire to be reborn as a dragon and he ended up as ash.
I still think Bran will warg with Drogon, becoming the only person capable of controlling that dragon. I also believe that Jon will warg into his dire wolf, staying alive long enough to be resurrected in his real body by Mellisandre (She sucks as a red priest, but I believe her when she says she feels stronger on the wall).
Tyrial? Are you for serial!
Wait mellisandre sucks? I always thought she was super powerful. There was the smoke monster and , if you attribute the leech ceremony, she had a hand in killing 3 different “would be” kings.
I just assumed all red priests had different/varying powers. Am I the only one that thinks that?
He is not dead, he will be in coma like Bran was. He will be out in the ice cells and his mind will wonder and his 3rd eye will open. The 3 eyed crow will show him his mother and father being married on the Isle of Faces and we will waken, reborn from smoke and salt as Viserys “Jon” Targaryen.
Thoros is alive, Dondarrion is the one that gave his life to res lady SH
We dont even know for sure that he is dead… we just know he never felt the last blade go in… then again maybe he’s dead… or just mostly dead.
@muteki
I’ve always been under the impression that while she knew some of the red magic, she didn’t have a good hold on her powers (or was possibly a charlatan with extensive knowledge of R’Hlorr). Her visions are often off and while her smoke monster did kill Renly, neither her nor R’hlorr had anything to do with Robb, Joffrey or Balon’s deaths (though, Balon Greyjoy’s cause of death has not been still not fully explored, but was likely the work of Euron). Whereas Moqorro seems to be the real deal, and despite the fact that Thoros doesn’t fully trust his powers, he clearly is a powerful red priest.
I could be wrong, but that was my take.
@Precious_Roy Melisandre said herself that being at the Wall intensifies and amplifies her powers. She’s never been more powerful than she is at the wall.
i’m just preparing my self for the worst, as stated above i hope i’m wrong but he’s gone now.
okay ChiSwede, that would be an awesome scene
It certainly would.
To those of you that used to visit the non-book readers thread during the 3rd season – I used to talk about this alot. Too much? It was fascinating (to me at least) that GRRM dropped all these hints about his parentage – enough so that I could form this wild-ass theory (with some help from the book readers). The Lyanna Stark/Rhaegar story also seem to be inspired by classical literature, specifically Paris & Helen of Troy – or at least I linked them (maybe GRRM had something else in mind).
Anyway, this theory was confirmed for me in the season finale, when Melisandre is at Castle Black and looks at Jon Snow through the flames with great interest. Visually this is a clue because the Targaryens are associated with dragons and fire, and Melisandre is deeply interested in the ‘blood of kings’ (for use in her magic). I think that’s why she was so focused on Jon. Either that or she was just really horny.
Could be both! She could see a true king and another shadow baby daddy.
@Matt Steele: Or perhaps she wants to use the leeches for another curse. I think Melisandre is one of the hottest women on the show (along with Missandei) – but I draw the line at leeches on my penis. Just one of my little rules.
If the original intention was a 3-book series, then it makes sense that GRRM makes all those hints in the first book so that the reveal isn’t completely unbelievable by the 3rd book.
Now, this is GRRM. I’d like to believe he’d serve the meal he’s set up so meticulously, but I can also imagine that he’d go, ‘Aw, fuckit!’ and wipe the slate clean because that’s the kind of guy he is.
So L+R=J? Maybe. Maybe not. And I’ll enjoy the books and television series regardless.
But, can he really be a “True Dragon” if he is not immune to fire, which he clearly is not and Dany clearly is?
She is not immune to fire. GRRM has said that was a one time thing that had to do with the blood magic. No other Targaryens have ever been shown to be immune to fire.
This must be a divergence from the book to the show, because they went to great lengths to show that Dany doesn’t burn like regular folk. The bath being scalding, the dragons eggs not burning her hands, and Viserys getting the golden crown, intimating that she could have survived the heat.
Her liking heat is not the same as being immune to Fire.
And when did they suggest she would have survived having boiling gold poured on her?
Dany said “He was no dragon. Fire cannot kill a dragon.” So, she must believe that she’s the dragon or else she wouldn’t jump into the bonfire. And GRRM can say what he wants about the fire deal, but how does he (or you) specify that Dany knew that the funeral pyre was “blood magic” and that it was a one time deal? She also didn’t get burned in the House of the Undying when the dragons lit up Pyatt Pree and she was in between them.
Daenerys didn’t know she would survive Drogo’s funeral pyre. She was committing suicide.
And what a 14 year old girl says about surviving a fire doesn’t mean it is a truth.
And as far as the the House of the Undying goes, maybe just a bad angle. She was not directly between them, maybe just looked like it.
except the part where the AUTHOR said its not true. but ok
@Baltimore Dan To be fair, what JSturm is saying is what was apparently said by GRRM. And here we may have a difference from the show/books. But apparently Dany also had her hair singed in Daznak’s Pit, but was otherwise not hurt.
I don’t have a photographic memory when it comes to reading, but I just recall certain things and some people may recall them differently. I like having a discussion, because at least it may serve to clarify or confuse things for later on.
@DarthBile I always hated that part though with the golden crown. “A dragon cannot be killed by fire.” Pretty sure the heat’s not the only thing you need to worry about when molten gold is poured on your head.
GRRM stated it in a Q&A
[web.archive.org]
@JSturm, @DarthBile, @Baltimore Dan…
In Dance With Dragons, Daenerys jumps into the fighting pits with Drogon, whips him into submission, and then rides off into the Dothraki Sea. As she is recovering, she discovers that her hair has been burned off (again) and that Drogon’s fire did nothing to the rest of her. Interestingly, she does develop blisters on her hands, but it’s not really clear, it seems pretty likely that this is due to either friction from her clambering over stones/holding onto a dragon bareback or exposure to the elements.
No matter what the explanation, it is apparent that while not all Targaryens are fire proof, Daenerys pretty much is.
/watches Dany get roasted to death in TWOW.
//cries.
Jackman here. I think bookreaders have been on this theory for the past three years now. It may be just time, or all of the hints, but for me, I’d be more surprised if it wasn’t true at this point.
Dragons bitch.
Why is this a story today? Is it 2011?
Read the books, watch the show, etc.
What is with this king’s blood thing. Theon, by way of Balon; Shireen is Stannis’ kid, etc.
Stannis, Renly, Balon, Mance, they all proclaimed themselves King. So anybody who announces, “Hey everybody, king here”, that just makes their blood magical and important for sacrificial reasons?
I know Mel is a sorcerer, but did I miss how magic just *knows* These burned leech blood rituals are legit?
I believe the power in King’s Blood comes from the loyalty of their subjects. A magical transference thing.
And the Leech ritual is not what killed those “Kings”, she saw that they would die in the flames and just did the ritual to show here powers. It was a Mummer’s show
I think the show is bleeding into my memory of the books. I was thinking that leech thing was legit. Makes more sense now. Haven’t heard of the loyalty legitimizes king symbiosis thing, but whatever works.
Yeah I left out Robb, with his kin being the old kings in the north being my rationalization.
I’m really hoping for that other way out there theory regarding Tyrion, don’t let me down GRRM..
Looks like it is time for me to read the books.
What is this, 2008? R+L=J has been beaten to death for long enough to conceive a bastard and send it to kindergarten.
NO SPOILERS; Just Westerosi History (Book reader). A historical event, called Dance of Dragons (not to be confused with the 5th book), legitimized all Targaryen bastards in perpetuity. Dance of Dragons was a rebellious split of the Targaryen family; see Black Fyre Rebellion.
This would have legitimized Jon Snow if he was a bastard. There are theories that Lyanna Stark may have married Rhaegar Targaryen . There is also consensus that Rhaegar wasnt a bad guy, but that Robert besmirched Rhaegar after his death.
if true Jon is the child of Rhaegar and Lyanna, then the Targaryen line of succession would be:
Jon Snow—> Viserys—> Daenerys.
go read the books.
How would it be Jon then Viserys, then Dany?
Wouldn’t it have been Dany, since she was the Mad King’s last living child, then Jon? Because Jon would be Aegon’s grandson, so he’d come after his aunt? (Please note, I am totally excluding F-Aegon.)
I get confused sometimes on primogeniture versus “we can’t let them wimmenfolk run us”.
Non-book reader, I picked this up via re-watch. (Then I checked with a book reader (a NERRRDDD!) and he confirmed that it was a possibility and that I could read about it online because even book readers are in the dark about the possibility.)
When Jon is leaving for the Night’s Watch and Ned is leaving for King’s Landing, Ned tells Jon that the next time they meet (sad emoticon), he would tell him all about his mother. If you think about that closely, that’s exceedingly cruel if there’s not a good reason. “Hey buddy, I know I’ve never told you about your mother, but next time.” However, if Jon has a claim on the throne, then waiting after he’s taken the black and renounced any claim to the title to keep the peace is actually a pretty honorable action (which – honor – it’s kind of Ned Stark’s thing).
However, I differ from the “standard” theory in that I think Jon Snow is the bastard son of Robert Baratheon and Lyanna Stark. According to some book reader’s website that I read (he was a NERRRRDDD, I’m still a cool cat), the dates for Baratheon and and Lyanna line up (b/c Lyanna was with Robert prior to being kidnapped by Rhaegar); however, I’ve never checked his math because I don’t anything about the Westorosi calendar/the gestation periods for Westorosi chilluns.
For one thing, Snow looks like a Baratheon bastard. He looks a lot more like Gendry than he looks like either Viserys or Daenerys. For another, given the “What holds it all together?” – “Our Marriage” convo – you could see Ned keeping it secret to keep the peace. Given Robert’s love of Lyanna, he might very well blow the whole peace up if he knew there was a child of that union. Ned would also hide the truth to protect his sister’s honor. It also explains the saltiness Ned displayed towards Robert when Robert asked him about the whore who was Jon’s mother. “Hey, my sister was his mother and you’re his father, jerk!”
But then the question becomes, when he questions the parentage of Joffrey and gets beheaded – why, through that whole ordeal, did it never come out that Jon was the bastard of Robert? Arguably, he kept it secret to have an ace in the hole/protect Sansa, but he should’ve sent word to SOMEONE about that fact.
What I can’t figure out is who else knows?
But the eyes the red woman made at Jon Snow in the last season combined with her love of King’s blood left no doubt, Jon Snow is the son of some king.
The dates don’t line up for Robert and Lyanna
Robert was in the Eyre with Ned and John Aryn when Lyanna was taken (ran off) and Jon was born a few weeks after the Sack of King’s Landing, more than a year after the Lyanna’s disappearance.
Also, it wouldnt matter if Jon Snow was the child of Robert and Lyanna. Baratheon bastards dont have any legitimate claim to the thrown. What makes this theory interesting is the prophesy (dragon has three heads) and the fact that Jon Snow, who we thought was Ned’s bastard might actually be a Targaryen. THATS the twist. Also, there are plenty of Baratheon bastards running around KL and Fleebottom, thus taking away from Jon Snow’s story arc and making him less special.
JSrum is right, the dates dont add up, as Ned and Robert were wards of Jon Eyre, who was protecting them from the Mad King, who wanted them dead, because he had previously killed Ned’s older brother (betrothed to Catelyn). This was before Robert’s Rebellion even started. Then Rhaegar is said to have kidnapped Lyanna, which prompts Ned and Robert to call their bannermen and start Robert’s Rebellion.
Lastly, Ned Stark and Howland Reed, father to the Reed children, who are with Bran in the North, is the last surviving person who knows the secret of Ned’s promise to Lyanna.
If true, and it certainly looks promisingly accurate, it is well planned drama.
@JSturm When I first looked up this theory, I did it very tentatively to avoid spoilers, and the source I found stated that the dates lined up for Robert but not for Rhaegar. But what I’m seeing now is the opposite.
I relent.
Jon doesn’t look like Robert Baratheon. He looks like Arya…who looks like Lyanna. People recognize him by his Stark looks often in the books. Jon is also described in the books as being slender and quick physically…which is exactly how Rhaegar is described. Jon is also sullen, quite and thoughtful….exactly like Rhaegar is.
The show can’t really capture the ‘looks’ aspect of the book, since it casts actors who look different than is described in the text.
@bborchar yeah, but if you’re only going off the show – all you have to go on is Jon, Robert, and Gendry v. Jon, Daenerys, and Viserys.
At the end you state that the secret died with Lord Eddard Stark and Princess Lyanna Stark… Wich isnt true… indeed it is stated at MANY, MANY places that Lord Reed entered and left the tower of joy WITH Lord Stark… thus said…. Lord Reed is hiding for good reasons, and he knows stuff
I believe that the “fire and ice” of the series refers to Jon Snow, as the ice, and Deanarys Targaryen, as the fire.
Jojen and Meeras dad was the only person to survive the battle at the tower of joy. He was meds bannerman. So there is one person left to know the truth. And I think tyrion a a Targeryan to with his mismatched eyes and his mom (tywins wife) was rumored to be raped by the mad king. The dragon has three heads.
**neds bannerman
The main theory I’m interested in is if Bran is gonna the Champion of the Dark, i.i. “The Big Bad” fighting against Daenerys and others and her dragons and whatnot…
Uh, no. It didn’t die with Ned and Lyanna…Howland Reed (the father of Jojen and Meera) was there at the ToJ with Ned when he found Lyanna, and he is still alive.
“If you believe the theory that Howland Reed is the High Sparrow, then the Sparrow’s delaying of giving Tommen the High Septon’s blessing might be because he plans on putting Jon on the throne.”
Or, on a dragon?
Not a new theory but nonetheless, we shall see. Can’t wait for Season 5.
I never read the books either, but I figured out this much by doing minimal online research 6 months ago…nothing new here.
This would be such an awesome twist.
I’ve had this theory for awhile, but only because a co-worker presented it to me. With one Twist. Varys knows. Varys Knows everything, because he protects the realm. He will retreat from the wall as the north advances, Varys will inform him of his blood, he will take the throne, Dany will come across, and together they will fight back the north with dragons.
Or not.
Ummmm, anyone thought of Howland Reed?? oh yeah, i see a few book readers did! I don’t know about Varys and never thought of it, but he has other fish to fry, namely Aegon.
Two words: Howland Reed. Also Varys may know but all his plotting and scheming is to put Aegon on the throne.
As far as Jon being dead, forget it. His last word (if I remember correctly) is Ghost. Melisandre is there starting to suspect Jon is Azor Ahai, with poor Shirreen there for a blood sacrifice.
Come on Season 5……(non bookie here)
Been suspecting Jon being from the Stark/Targaryen hookup from just watching the 4 seasons and not reading any spoilers or message boards.
COME ON GRRM!!!!
this theory is feasible. except that targaryen blood seems to be very dominant and their children have platinum hair and violet eyes. stark blood, however, appears to be recessive, as only arya looked like a stark among all the legitimate stark kids.
jon would be very unusual looking for a targaryen.