‘I’m For The Truth’: A Russia Today Reporter Resigned Over Coverage Of The Malaysia Airlines Crash

Fed up with her employer’s Kremlin-funded coverage of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, Russian Times reporter Sara Firth resigned today, telling her Twitter followers that she was “taking a paycheck” to spread Russian propaganda. Her “screw you guys, I’m going home” announcement came in the form of a tweet that read, “I resigned from RT today. I have huge respect for many in the team, but I’m for the truth.”
Firth later told BuzzFeed:
“When this story broke I ran back into the newsroom and saw how we were covering it already and I just knew I had to go,” she said.
“It was the total disregard to the facts. We threw up eyewitness accounts from someone on the ground openly accusing the Ukrainian government [of involvement in the disaster], and a correspondent in the studio pulled up a plane crash before that the Ukrainian government had been involved in and said it was ‘worth mentioning’.
“It’s not worth mentioning. It’s Russia Today all over, it’s flirting with that border of overtly lying. You’re not telling a lie, you’re just bringing something up. I didn’t want to watch a story like that, where people have lost loved ones and we’re handling it like that.
“I couldn’t do it any more. Every single day we’re lying and finding sexier ways to do it.”
Meanwhile, CNN has already reached out to Jason Biggs to see if he wants to host Lying Sexy News.
Russia sounds fantastic.
This just in, former RT reporter Sara Firth was found dead in her apartment of apparent self-inflicted hundreds of gunshot wounds.
Russian officials are quoted as saying “it is beink a terrible tragedy that this woman repeatedly shot herself from several angles. We are havink hope that her family and friends do not suffer similar loss of desire to live”
“She also mysteriously drank a pound of powdered polonium in a way that is totally not suspicious.”
Thanks Obama.
It was more than a little off putting to me that all the networks were running RT footage of the crash site.
Why no mention of the hatred Russia has for moose and squirrels. That’s the real cover up!
She is right: [arstechnica.com]
Looks more and more like CottonCandy isn’t far off.
Wow, now she’s free to take a job somehwere respectable and free from propaganda and government spin like the Guardian or NYT.
Seriously, unless she’s planning on going indie and working for a site that will pay next to nothing, she’s simply fishing for a better-paying gig working for the other side.
“UK/US press style guide: It is ALWAYS *Russia’s fault (*replace with China, Syria, etc. as applicable)”
Either she’s far too naive and credulous to work as a reporter or she’s talking through her ass.
And, for what its worth, though propaganda it may be in its presentation, asking whether the Ukrainian government might have been involved is perfectly reasonable, given that they are the only group liable to actually benefit from the event. Aren’t all journalists supposed to learn to ask Cui Bono at an early stage?