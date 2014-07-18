‘I’m For The Truth’: A Russia Today Reporter Resigned Over Coverage Of The Malaysia Airlines Crash

Fed up with her employer’s Kremlin-funded coverage of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, Russian Times reporter Sara Firth resigned today, telling her Twitter followers that she was “taking a paycheck” to spread Russian propaganda. Her “screw you guys, I’m going home” announcement came in the form of a tweet that read, “I resigned from RT today. I have huge respect for many in the team, but I’m for the truth.”

Firth later told BuzzFeed:

“When this story broke I ran back into the newsroom and saw how we were covering it already and I just knew I had to go,” she said.

“It was the total disregard to the facts. We threw up eyewitness accounts from someone on the ground openly accusing the Ukrainian government [of involvement in the disaster], and a correspondent in the studio pulled up a plane crash before that the Ukrainian government had been involved in and said it was ‘worth mentioning’.

“It’s not worth mentioning. It’s Russia Today all over, it’s flirting with that border of overtly lying. You’re not telling a lie, you’re just bringing something up. I didn’t want to watch a story like that, where people have lost loved ones and we’re handling it like that.

“I couldn’t do it any more. Every single day we’re lying and finding sexier ways to do it.”