Breaking Bad‘s “Ozymandias” was previously the only television episode with a perfect 10.0 user rating on IMDb (with good reason: it’s the best episode of Breaking Bad and, therefore, one of the best episodes of any show ever), but no more.

“Ozymandias” still retains its pristine score, but it’s joined by two episodes of another series: anime mega-hit Attack on Titan. Both season four’s “Assault,” which has already aired in Japan and will debut in the U.S. on Adult Swim’s Toonami block soon (it is available via Crunchyroll, however), and season three’s “Hero” have 10.0 ratings.

IMDb user ratings should be looked at with the same amount of skepticism as Netflix viewership numbers, but it’s still interesting to find an example of something that tens of thousands of internet strangers think is “perfect.” How often does that happen? For instance, “Ozymandias” was directed by Rian Johnson, who also directed The Last Jedi, which has a 90% rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes but only a 42% audience score (the critics are correct). But on IMDb, he’s 10 out of 10 would recommend. Speaking of Star Wars: three episodes of The Clone Wars, “Victory and Death, “Shattered,” and “The Phantom Apprentice,” have 9.9 ratings. The rest of the 9.9s include multiple episodes of Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad, and Attack on Titan, as well as individual episodes of Person of Interest (?), Chernobyl, and Mr. Robot.

The “Finding Frances” episode of Nathan for You is nowhere in the top-50, invalidating the entire list. But if you’re still interested, here it is.