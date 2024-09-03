Harry Lawtey is known for his role of Rob on HBO’s Industry, who cannot catch a break, as noted by social media. In Joker 2, Lawtey is trading in the suit for… another suit, this time as Gotham’s own Harvey Dent. Unfortunately, his luck isn’t great either, but we’ll wait to see the film for how that plays out.

In a new clip from Joker: Folie à Deux, Lawtey is revealed to be starring as a young Dent. In the original DC comics, Dent eventually turns to his own evil side as Two-Face, one of Batman’s enemies. In the new footage from Joker 2, Dent is still in his early district attorney days, so his luck hasn’t run out yet.

Joker: Folie à Deux is Todd Phillips’ follow-up to 2019’s Joker and sees Arthur as a patient at Arkham State Hospital where he meets Lee, a music therapist, and the two embark on a musical love story rooted in a shared delusion. Romance is alive and well over in Gotham!

“Arthur Fleck is a monster,” Lawtey says as Dent in the trailer. “He knew exactly what he was doing. His depraved acts of violence led to riots by his followers, and they are still willing to commit acts of violence in his name.”

It’s unclear how much of a role Dent will have in the sequel, but hopefully it will be better than Robert Spearing’s last few years with Pierpoint & Co.

Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters on October 4th.