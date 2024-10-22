On a more collective audience note, the show’s third season exploded its ratings records on a nearly weekly basis while also imploding several characters’ little worlds in the third season finale. Yep, Industry is prestige TV that doesn’t skimp on the soap operatics, and it’s working, so although that third season finale could have functioned as a series finale, too, we will fortunately see more Industry. Let’s hedge our bets on the fourth season.

Industry is no longer the most underappreciated gem on TV. Clearly, we are big fans of the HBO show after wondering whether the “financial drama” (an oversimplified label for sure) is more addictive than Succession and calling the game-changing finale evidence of the best show on TV right now.

Cast

HBO is staying (officially) mum on this topic for now, but we will likely see the usual suspects again, including Myha’la ^^^ as Harper Stern (now alongside Roger Barclay as Otto Mostyn), Marisa Abela as Yasmin Kara-Hanani (soon to be “Thoroughly Modern Lady Muck”), Sagar Radia as Rishi Ramdani, and Ken Leung as Eric (god knows where and whether he will still be working).

Kit Harington’s return as Sir Henry Muck feels guaranteed, especially since we need to see whether he and Yasmin can survive each other as spouses.

Then there would be the ambiguity of whether Harry Lawtey will return as Rob Spearing, whose pure heart is now stateside and working for Little Labs, which likely puts him in the Silicon Valley zone for the foreseeable future.

We, of course, could go on forever discussing other characters and whether they will be back, but for now, it’s worth noting that Jay Duplass’s Jesse Bloom has now emerged from prison, so stay tuned there, and what of David Jonsson as Gus? He’s been occupied with a Xenomorph problem (and a busy movie career), but we’ll be waiting to hear differently.

Plot

To be perfectly blunt, HBO hasn’t disclosed a synopsis, which almost 100% does not exist yet, and it has only been about a month since Industry was officially renewed (the week prior to the third season finale). However, co-creators Konrad Kay and Mickey Down opened up the writers’ room, as Down revealed (via Instagram) as of October 16. And clearly, everything changed in the blink of an eye with Pierpoint & Co.’s erasure and Eric leaving as an impossibly wealthy free agent, not by a situation of his choosing.