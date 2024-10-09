Is ‘Alien: Romulus’ Streaming On Hulu Yet Or Soon?

Alien: Romulus, during pandemic times, was planned as a straight-to-Hulu film (much like Prey was to the Predator franchise) because as noted by director Fede Álvarez, theaters were not healthy when that call was made. However, the movie gods smiled upon the most recent Xenomorph to grace screens and decided to gamble on theatrical, which paid off to the tune of $350 million globally. Horror revival king Fede Álvarez isn’t (publicly) tied for a sequel to this interquel yet, but do not be surprised if that happens.

We will, of course, also soon see Noah Hawley’s Alien: Earth TV series that will stream on Hulu, but for the moment, let’s get back to where we can watch Romulus at home. The movie will hit VOD on Tuesday, October 15, but it will not stream on Hulu at that time, even if you did manage to score a themed bucket for your couch-bound viewing of Cailee Spaeny and friends dodging The Offspring. When can we expect this to happen?