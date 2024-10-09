Is ‘Alien: Romulus’ Streaming On Hulu Yet Or Soon?

Alien: Romulus, during pandemic times, was planned as a straight-to-Hulu film (much like Prey was to the Predator franchise) because as noted by director Fede Álvarez, theaters were not healthy when that call was made. However, the movie gods smiled upon the most recent Xenomorph to grace screens and decided to gamble on theatrical, which paid off to the tune of $350 million globally. Horror revival king Fede Álvarez isn’t (publicly) tied for a sequel to this interquel yet, but do not be surprised if that happens.
We will, of course, also soon see Noah Hawley’s Alien: Earth TV series that will stream on Hulu, but for the moment, let’s get back to where we can watch Romulus at home. The movie will hit VOD on Tuesday, October 15, but it will not stream on Hulu at that time, even if you did manage to score a themed bucket for your couch-bound viewing of Cailee Spaeny and friends dodging The Offspring. When can we expect this to happen?
Is Alien: Romulus Streaming On Hulu Soon?
Maybe. Surely, 20th Century Studios will want to pull in some more dollars on VOD before making Romulus part of the Hulu streaming package. Generally, that would happen anywhere between 90-120 days after theatrical release, but the VOD release will coincide with the 60 day mark, so the wait for Hulu could be as early as November or as long as January. Hopefully, that won’t be the case because who doesn’t want to cuddle up and watch some facehugging with the fam on Christmas Eve? This would be a fine tradition.
However, every other movie in the Alien franchise is on Hulu right now, so have at it. Remember, no one can hear you [EEK].