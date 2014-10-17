Inexplicably, NBC Is Making Another US Version Of ‘The IT Crowd’

Bill Lawrence used to get me. Spin City, Scrubs, even Cougar Town for a little while. Things were good, but lately Lawrence has had a questionable track record with TBS’ minimally funny workplace sitcom Ground Floor, the middling Surviving Jack, and NBC’s Undateable.
I wish that I could say that the future looked bright, but two weeks ago, news broke that Lawrence would team up with Brett Ratner to take a stab at bringing Rush Hour to the small screen and now, according to Deadline, Lawrence has set his sights on another adaptation.
Bill Lawrence already is shepherding a series adaptation of a hit feature comedy, Rush Hour. Now the prolific producer is looking to do the same for one of the most popular British comedy series of the past decade, TheIT Crowd. In a competitive situation, a multi-camera U.S. version of Channel 4’s The IT Crowd from Lawrence, Community alums Neil Goldman & Garrett Donovan and Warner Bros. TV has landed at NBC with a put pilot commitment.
Some of you may recall that NBC previously tried to shake gold from the IT Crowd concept, casting a pre-Community Joel McHale to replace UK series star Chris O’Dowd while asking Richard Ayoade to reprise his role. Jessica St. Clair and Rocky Carrol were also involved. Curious types might be able to find a clip or two from the pilot episode on YouTube. I’d suggest that Lawrence do the same thing before getting into this mess, but it’s probably too late.
To put it bluntly, the show was no good. Maybe I’m biased because of my love for the original, but it felt awkward and unfunny and McHale and Ayoade had very little chemistry in the pilot.
I don’t think that Lawrence’s version will have to worry about pairing someone with Ayoade this time around since the actor has a solid second career as a director in full effect right now, but that likely absence poses another challenge: can you recreate the magic that is Moss while resisting the urge to do a sh*tty Richard Ayoade impression? That’s like trying to replace Kramer on Seinfeld, it’s such a singular character. Maybe it’s just best to go in an entirely different direction. Maybe it’s best to do that with the entire show. I know that The Office worked as a UK to US port, but it had to peel off the skin of the Ricky Gervais created original and that’s the most disgusting analogy I could come up with.
For NBC’s sake, I hope that this turns into a hit, but even if it’s amazing and unique, I’m probably just going to stand on the sidelines and snipe at it while looking down on people who have never seen the original, as is my right.
I too, thought the American attempt at adapting this series was pretty damn woeful. However, I think if there’s anything that could make me not outright opposed to this is Bill Lawrence being involved. Lawrence is a great showrunner and TV writer, I think if there’s anyone who can bring a new voice to this project, it’s him.
Ideally, I’d like it to just be left the hell alone, but at least it’s not Chuck Lorre’s The IT Crowd…wait a second…
I know there’s no way it would happen, but if they cast Braff, Faison, and Chalke as the leads I’d watch the shit out of it even if it sucked.
And Richard Ayoade because it doesn’t work without him. I suspect NBC’s doing this because of John Oliver and their brainstorming this was ten minutes on wikipedia.
…where they slowly said every line out loud, struggling with anything longer than two vowels.
i don’t know why they would do this. i mean… they know they could write a sitcom about two dudes working IT without calling it The IT Crowd right?
Also, if this gets made, it’ll probably be more like big bang theory and less like anything good.
Yeah, the only way I see this working is if they only take the basic premise from the original. The It Crowd is made by it’s over-the-top performances and personalities, recreating that will be nearly impossible.
NBC’ll do it anyway. DEVO’s right, they’re gonna try to copy Big Bang Theory. Only they’ll do it right by accident, the rage will see it canceled and real nerds will go to war with wannabe nerds. It’ll be a bloodbath.
Have you tried turning it off and on again?
Why is there so much hate for Gervais everywhere? When did the Internet turn on him? I don’t mind the guy at all.
Around the time he got skinny and his faux-arrogance turned into real arrogance. That coupled with living up to the worst stereotype of atheists, smearing the name for the rest of us, has me and a lot of people against him now.
Check out his Twitter feed and you’ll know.
Eff NBC. I should have been watching new episodes of Community and Parks & Rec last night, but nooooo. Because, NBC. I have like a jillion comic book shows to catch up on now anyway (and Gotham can be as surprisingly funny as a sitcom sometimes).
Let’s just put it over here, with the rest of the fire.
I really hope the idea is just “let’s look for the humor found within a group of IT workers for a large company” and not “let’s recreate the IT Crowd” because that’ll just be disappointing.
I think a big part of the American version’s failure is that, as much as everyone remembers Moss, Ayoade is only one component element in the chemistry that is that show. It all works in tandem. Hell, give me a spin off with Matt Berry’s Douglas Reynholm traveling the world having sexy, sociopathic fun…I’m all in for that. In fact, I could watch this every day for the rest of my life without growing tired of it.
Knew it would be the fight scene. Glorious. I love the “carry-cature” he does of her earlier in that episode too:
That is in close contention to be my favorite episode of that show…Between this plot line and “the Internet”? Hahaha.
The fact that they are re-hashing this idea probably has a lot to do with steaming turd that is The Big Bang Theory being such a success. I hope they do go the direction of The Office and make something new inspired by the original, with different characters. It will be damn near impossible to replace not only Ayoade but Matt Berry and Noel Fielding.
Obviously it’s a bad idea if it’s as stiff and poorly executed as the previous attempt, but if it works and we get another The Office (US) out of it, then it’ll be awesome. I think what they should do is bring on Matt Berry; Douglas Reynholm had to move his company to the US where rich people can get away with much more corporate malfeasance.
Ground Floor, Surviving Jack and especially Undateable are all underrated. It’s not Scrubs but then again he’s not the main creator on any of them
I think it’s gonna be a bit of a damp squid.
what’s next? a US remake of Peep Show with Key & Peele? hell I would probably watch that.
I lost the remote one day and undateable came on and I stuck with it and it was pretty funny, I’ve been watching it lately and I’m a fan, especially of that dude that played the cool pedo on Workaholics, that dude is hilarious
One of my faves. But the NBC pilot was so bad. For my money, it was McHale. He didn’t have O’Dowd’s schlubby shlubbiness to offset his disdain and hostility. McHale was just a good-looking guy dumping on everybody.
Oh and I love how credit the producers as “Community alums” while leaving out the important qualifier “from the Gas Leak year.”
I know it’s stupid to rely on Wikipedia, but according to them those two left Community prior to the fourth season.
You may be right, @Clive Warren. I just remember the original creator of IT Crowd saying, at the time Harmon was being replaced, “Oh great, they guys who tried to adapt IT – and never once called me about it – are taking over Community!” Could be different guys, I guess.
Ground Floor is fucking great, ya maroon.
Surviving Jack is middling? Maybe if you only use the internet sanctioned rule of all TV shows must fall into one of 3 ratings:
1.”fucking life changing-ly awesome”
2.”meh”
3.”an ocular abortion”
But if you just accept that some shows are just going to be really good (never great) you will realize that Surviving Jack (especially for a first season) was solid B/B+ material.
Also every role John C. McGinley has ever played has been entertaining. The day every article you write is entertaining (even middlingly so) is the day we will be accepting your criticisms of TV shows he is on.
Strong taek: The original The IT Crowd isn’t that great to begin with.
The chick that played Jen (in the original) was sexy as hell. Great accent.