Gird Your Loins For An Intense Staredown With Robert Downey Jr.

10.09.14

Get ready to have your torsos mounted like the bull of Poseidon as you call upon the five essential elements: Earth, Air, Water, Fire, and Domino’s Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Pizza™. Robert Downey Jr. and Jimmy Fallon had an intense staredown tonight, and it’s getting us through this semi-charmed kind of life. (Baby.) (Ah doo doo doo, doo-doo doo doo.)

How is it that Robert Downey Jr. can be so damn charismatic even while impersonating a dolphin? He can be making Flipper noises or singing with Sting and the end result is still the same:

