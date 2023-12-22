The series will eventually crossover with another AMC Rice adaptation series, The Witches Of Mayfair , but before that happens, let’s talk about what to expect about the upcoming, vamp-filled second season of Louis and Lester’s bloodthirsty adventures.

The initial movie adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire had Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, which added up to blockbusters dollars, and that’s nothing to sniff at. Yet in terms of quality and full-on (spiritual) faithfulness to the source material, AMC’s same-named series is actually better than the movie . It’s pulpy, heart-pounding, and much sexier than the original version that graced screens, and fortunately, AMC swiftly greenlit a second season, so we can see how Lestat de Lioncourt recovers from the attempt on his undead life, or not.

Plot

According to AMC, “There’s a new coven waiting in the wings.” That can only mean that it’s time to for Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia (now played by Delainey Hayles) to head towards Europe and encounter the Théâtre des Vampires. Armand (Assad Zaman) will be present, and the central pair will be sorting out the aftereffects of their joint stand against Lestat. As Anderson recently told Entertainment Weekly, they will experience “psychological and literal repercussions.”

Of course, Louis is still in love with the fairly horrible creature called Lestat, so things will not be entirely rosy between the travelers. Also expect to see the same subsequently tragic developments that the book covered, as Anderson promised. “We definitely stick to the second half of the book, and I’d say it’s faithful to the spirit and actually the literal plot.” He did add that there is more room in the plot this season for the writers to “expand on ideas” that were “suggested” in the book.

That surely allows for more developments in present-day Dubai, which Anderson admits “is really explosive. Dubai really took me by surprise this season.” Whoa, does Lestat make his reappearance in the desert? Fingers crossed.

Cast

Lestat de Lioncourt will be worse for wear next time we see him again, but Sam Reid will be back in action. Jacob Anderson also returns as Louis de Pointe du Lac, along with Eric Bogosian as journalist Daniel Molloy and Assad Zaman as Armand. However, Bailey Bass will not return as Claudia with Delainey Hayles picking up the role.