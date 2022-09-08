It’s absolutely wild how Jacob Anderson has jumped from playing the world’s most famous fightin’ eunuch to starring as an absurdly sexual vampire in Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. His pendulum has definitely swung.

Further securing the novel’s immortality, the AMC series comes nearly thirty years since Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt made their bitemark on the story. For fans (of the book and the movie), the trailer will look largely familiar with a few faces swapped out and a renewed focus on flirtatious, lingering shots of two handsome dudes kissing. Anderson plays Louis de Pointe du Lac opposite Sam Reid as his “murderer and mentor” Lestat de Lioncourt. Bailey Bass plays Claudia, the curly-headed child-vamp, and Eric Bogosian (our generation’s Christian Slater) has taken the role of the journalist chronicling a very long life story.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“A sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Chafing at the limitations of life as a Black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat de Lioncourt’s offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis’s intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.”

The series starts October 2nd and could potentially run forever.