Is the timing of more Invincible taking a cue from the rapid-fire release schedule of AMC’s The Walking Dead spin offs? That would be too optimistic of a call to make, but since Hollywood hasn’t experienced more industry-wide delays this year, creativity has been rolling. Let’s get down to business on what to expect from more of Mark Grayson’s adventures.

Prime Video/Amazon’s *other* outlandish take on superheroes, Invincible , also happens to be Robert Kirkman’s *other* currently running brainchild based upon his comics. The third season of this no-holds-barred animated series was confirmed to have already finished recording voice work back in April , and the good news is that (unlike with the second season, when we waited so long to find out what happened after the stratosphere-bound fight between Mark and his dad, Omni-Man) there won’t be a multi-year wait for the threequel season.

Plot

Robert Kirkman, who not only authored the Invincible comics but is also the TV series creator, recently spoke with Variety on numerous issues relevant to the third season. First, however, he appeared to share some positive news with fans who weren’t thrilled about how the second season was split into two halves. In doing so, Kirkman admitted that the strategy was “necessary for the production of Season 2,” but he understands that this was “not the best” method for viewers. He made no promises about moving away from the split-season structure, “[b]ut, you live and learn so we’ll have to see how things go moving forward.”

From there, Kirkman declared that he obviously would not be giving spoilers away, but expect more good stuff from the mouth of Walton Goggins: “There’s a lot of great stuff with Cecil Stedman. We get to see a little bit of his backstory and get to know a little bit more about him as a person.” Additionally, viewers should expect Mark and Eve’s relationship to be “evolving in some really exciting way.” Also expect to hear more of J.K. Simmons, who voices Omni-Man, because “He’s gonna be in Season 3 a little more,” probably after fleeing from the Viltrumites. However, Kirkman stressed that they will not let Omni-Man take over the show because “this is the Mark Grayson-Invincible show; it’s not the Omni-Man show.”

Any other tidbits? Yes. Oliver/Kid Omni-Man (the son of Nolan and Andressa) will grow up rapidly because of his Thraxan heritage, and we can count on Mark moving onto his blue suit. Additionally, the third season also provides the perfect opportunity to showcase the Invincible War and a showdown between Mark and Conquest, although no legit source has confirmed that the show will barrel in those directions when returning. There is, however, a predicted window for release (from a star of the series) as detailed below.

Cast

The expansive cast includes Steven Yeun (Mark Grayson/Invincible), J.K. Simmons (Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man), Sandra Oh (Debbie Grayson), Gillian Jacobs (Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve), Zazie Beetz (Amber Bennett), Walton Goggins (Cecil Stedman), Zachary Quinto (Robot), Ross Marquand (The Immortal, Aquarius, Omnipotus, Kursk, Proprietor — dude is busy), Jason Mantzoukas (Rex Sloan/Rex Splode), Seth Rogen (Allen, the Alien), Kevin Michael Richardson (the Mauler Twins), Sterling K. Brown (Angstrom Levy), and Tatiana Maslany (General Telia and Queen Aquaria). Other co-stars include Daveed Diggs, Calista Flockhart, Ben Schwartz, Lea Thompson, and Scoot McNairy.