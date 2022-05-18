The trailer for A24 and HBO Max’s upcoming series Irma Vep dropped today, and there is a lot going on. The series is based on the 1996 French film of the same name and stars Ex Machina’s Alicia Vikander as Mira, a discouraged movie star who is tired of playing big-budget superhero roles. She travels to France to play Irma Vep (an anagram for “vampire” how fun!) in a remake of a French silent film.

But as she begins filming, reality and the movie start the blend together. Pair that with a stubborn director, and there is a whole lot of tension on this set. So it’s a remake of a movie that’s based on making a remake of a movie. Follow?

Vikander stars alongside Rene Vidal, Jeanne Balibar, Devon Ross, Carrie Brownstein, and Fala Chen. The series comes from writer-director Olivier Assayas, who also serves as executive producer. Irma Vep airs on June 6th on HBO Max, and will have a premiere at Cannes prior to its release. Here is the official description: