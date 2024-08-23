The second season of The Sandman is currently filming, and that leaves a lingering question mark on an unresolved inquiry.

Netflix bet big on the Neil Gaiman business with The Sandman as the mothership for the Dead Boy Detectives spin off, and a Death standalone mini season sits on fan wish lists. That character ignited what turned out to be the most beautiful episode in this universe as of yet by combining lugubrious vibes from The Sandman with the cheeky tone witnessed on Lucifer . Death is also tied to Dead Boy Detectives as a nice bond between series.

Is Dead Boy Detectives Renewed Or Cancelled For Season 2?

The fantasy drama offshoot gathered up a devoted legion of fans despite — and this is only my suspicion — some viewers remaining out of the loop by not knowing that a The Sandman spin off surfaced. The marketing wasn’t entirely clear about the connection even while including a Death cameo that shocked Kirby Howell-Baptiste’s onscreen sibling, Tom Sturridge (Morpheus/Dream).

Since Netflix hasn’t provided a definitive answer about a second season with more Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) and Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew), it’s time to grasp at a clue: George Rexstrew is either having too much fun, or he knows something. In a cryptic Instagram reel that has now been noted by fans on Twitter/X, Rexstrew posted a quote from Rudyard Kipling’s “The Sack of the Gods” poem. That line reads, “as long as the red Earth rolls”

Those words match up to Death’s recitation toward a ghost during her Dead Boy Detectives cameo. What does this mean? It could pertain to everything or nothing relating to more episodes of the ghosts who pick up the paranormal mysteries that stump human detectives.

Co-showrunners Steve Yockey and Beth Schwartz have already told Variety that they are ready and waiting to greet another Endless member (Mason Alexander Park’s Desire) beyond Death and Despair. And now we wait.

The first Dead Boy Detectives season is streaming in full on Netflix.