Those ‘Dead Boy Detective’ Cameos Sure Arrived As News To ‘The Sandman’ Star Tom Sturridge

The Sandman series was worth the (decades-long) wait for Neil Gaiman, who famously sabotaged a film adaptation by leaking a script that was absolutely terrible. Now, he has the perfect Morpheus/Dream in Tom Sturridge, who never dreamed it possible that some of his co-stars hopped away to film cameos in the new spin off series, Dead Boy Detectives, on Netflix.

After less than two weeks, the ghostly show is sitting at #2 on the Netflix Top 10 for TV (behind Baby Reindeer), and although there’s been no confirmation on a second season yet, The Sandman is currently filming its sophomore round of episodes. Will there be any more crossover cameos between the two projects? Well, it was news to Sturridge that any of them existed at all. As Entertainment Weekly reveals, he was surprised to hear that Kirby Howell-Baptiste made a Dead Boy Detectives appearance as Death:

“I didn’t know you did this,” a shocked Sturridge tells Howell-Baptiste after EW asks her a question about her cameo appearance in the Dead Boy Detectives premiere. “Yeah, I snuck off to Canada,” Howell-Baptiste says impishly. “I shot on a different show!” “How long were you there?” “One day. I mean, I flew in, I shot, and I left the next day. It’s been a family secret!” “It feels…kinda weird,” Sturridge says.

Somebody sounds like he’d like to make a cameo? Surely, co-creator Steve Yockey would not turn down that opportunity. Along with Death, Despair (Donna Preston) has already made an appearance on the spin off, and Yockey revealed that he’d also love to see Desire (Mason Alexander Park) if the show returns. Let’s get Morpheus in there as well. Give him the 1300s Oasis-brothers hairstyle, too.

The first season of Dead Boy Detectives can be binged on Netflix.

