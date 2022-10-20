The second season of P-Valley was quite the rollercoaster ride, but it answered many questions that were left after season one. Viewers learned of Hailey, aka Autumn Night, and her true colors. We watched Uncle Clifford fall in and out of love with Lil Murda, who had plenty of success himself thanks to a rising rap career that came with its own fair share of troubles. Keyshawn sought to rise in the entertainment world, but her relationship with her boyfriend Derrick, who abuses her throughout the series, takes her off her journey and towards way too much undeserved trouble. On the bright side, The Pynk will stay under Uncle Clifford’s leadership thanks to a backdoor deal he made. However, will we get to see what happens next down in the valley?

Is ‘P-Valley’ Renewed For Season 3?

According to Variety, P-Valley was indeed renewed for season three. Just like last season, season three will feature 10 episodes. “P-Valley continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it captures the nuances of the Mississippi Delta with an unprecedented level of humanity and artistry,” said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz. “This layered drama gets beyond the glitz through authentic and complex characters that have captured the hearts of critics and audiences alike. We cannot wait to see what Katori has in store for us in season three.”

An estimated premiere date for season three has yet to be revealed, but stay tuned to find out more information about the impending season of P-Valley.

‘P-Valley’ is now available to watch on STARZ.