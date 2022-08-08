The new HBO series Rap Sh!t isn’t the only premium cable TV show to spawn a potential rap hit. Starz series P-Valley apparently got in on the action Sunday night, recruiting its own real-life hitmaker to play a rap star onscreen. Megan Thee Stallion appeared in last night’s second-to-last episode of P-Valley‘s second season as her alter ego, Tina Snow, to perform an original song at the show’s titular strip club, The Pynk. A standout line: “Man, I’m outta here like pussy hair, y’all hoes be rippin’ me off.”

Intriguingly, the song is Meg’s fourth new one of the year after debuting the ferocious “Plan B” at Coachella, following up with its video in June, and swiftly returning with “Pressurelicious” featuring Future just a month later. Of course, her first single of the year, “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, gave her her highest chart debut even despite creeping out many of her fans with its body-horror-focused music video. Meg’s increased rate of release seemed to suggest that the follow-up to her 2020 debut album Good News was on the way soon — and she recently confirmed as much, declaring the album is finished in an Instagram post. After another post seemed to suggest a title, fans are more eager than ever to see what else Megan has in store.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.