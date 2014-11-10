Is ‘Simpsorama’ Laying The Groundwork For More ‘Futurama?’

As we all know, The Simpsons and Futurama crossed over last night. When we were finished crying at the episode’s cheap shot out of nowhere, and enjoyed the fairly solid mix of the two shows, we’re still left wondering why Fox bothered, beyond it being sweeps and The Simpsons being out of ideas. And the answer might be just be that Fox is setting up Futurama for a comeback.
To understand why, let’s look at their Sunday lineup. The Simpsons and Family Guy will basically be on the air until the end of human civilization, and Bob’s Burgers has a dedicated audience. But even its star thinks Mulaney is dead, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine has held steady instead of breaking out like it was supposed to on Sunday.
So, they’re going to have a hole in their Sunday schedule, likely two of them if they move Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Add to this the network’s other problems, like the expensive Utopia being canceled, Heiroglyph being removed from the schedule before it even aired, Sleepy Hollow‘s ratings slipping, and American Idol finally losing its grip on the national consciousness, and you’ve got a network that’s desperate for something that they know will work. If you want proof, consider that Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader? is officially back, complete with Jeff Foxworthy as host.
Futurama, arguably, is ideal for Fox right now. Granted, we’re talking about a show that got canceled twice, the second time for actual ratings instead of network bumbling. But it’s got a passionate fanbase who’d tune in, and a semi-passionate group of fans willing to DVR new episodes and declare them mediocre. Another factor worth considering is Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon: Futurama is enormously popular on streaming sites, and that’s another way the show’s adding to Fox’s coffers.
Will it happen? Any other show, we’d say “no,” but considering its history, we won’t be surprised if the Planet Express crew suits up on their old network. Besides, the show said it best themselves:
No it isn’t coming back. It was wildly mediocre on Comedy Central, especially when compared to its original ruin episodes
And what about the Fox schedule tells you that “wildly mediocre” wouldn’t be a step up?
I think it’s way better than almost everything else on t.v these days
The Comedy Central run had plenty of great episodes. Heck, I would take the shittiest episodes from that run over anything the Simpsons have been putting out any time in recent memory.
I really liked seasons 6 and 7. The only thing that makes those behind seasons 1-4 in term of quality, is that these last 2 seasons had some bad episodes, among many good and great ones. Where there were ONLY good and great ones in the first run.
And actually, most of the episode I didn’t like were the ones separated in 3 different stories. Reincarnation was good, the others… not so much.
It really was. The last season did not make me laugh at all, the writing was terrible.
The show is dead. People really need to just let TV shows go.
Futurama on its worst day is better than those CC douchebags Workaholics. The crossover episode saw an uptick in ratings of 45%..you think there isn’t an audience out there?
At least there should be more movies
I was busy watching the Bears embarrass themselves on national television but recorded this. What cheap shot did I miss?
@Verbal Kunt Yup, that’s the one. The monsters.
Same here. Freaking bears. Seymour was still waiting :'(
I should have feel sad seeing this shot, but I was so pissed that it made no sense, the anger overshadowed the sadness…
I love Futurama, I even suffered through the Comedy Central ones because there was occasionally a gem, but I’m done, I wouldn’t watch if it came back on Fox.
Yes you would, and you know it. Because there would still be gems, and even the mediocre episodes in the later episodes had some gold in them.
I love Futuramma and wish there to be more futuramma but… well it had the best possible last episode
maybe fox could convince the old cast of Firefly back?
I didn’t hate it, wasn’t as magical as the Flintstones meet the Jetsons but it was good.
I hate you all very, very much. Futurama is better than anything else that’s ever been on television, excepting Firefly.
Even I am not sure they should keep going after that last episode.
So much… hipster hate…
7 comments is “so much”?
@Codename is dead on. These fkrs hate just to hate. I would watch both of these shows before i watched 95% of the other shit thats out there.
Oh my zoidberg Jesus, I WOULD LOVE for FOX to bring futurama back… There has been a hole in my heart ever since its last cancellation… As long as it keeps up with where it was at during its 7th season (which I’m sure it would) me and my futurama pals will watch every single new episode as soon as it comes out! I’ll always be a dedicated fan of my fav cartoon EVER :-)
Why do people keep saying there’s a hole once Mulaney is canceled. Do you want Bob’s Burgers permanently in the 7:30 Death Slot? Just put Bob’s Burgers back in a normal time slot and not the 7:30 death slot that Futurama originally went to die.
Not particularly, but then again, Fox shoved it into that slot last season, and they actually renewed it early solely because fans were worried they were going to cancel it thanks to all the baseball preemptions. They’re already going to beat ‘Futurama’ in the same slot.
Besides, Fox would probably move BB to put Futurama in its old slot.
When Fry’s dog showed up I was confused for a second; then I started to get emotional; then it hit me that there was absolutely no reason for the dog to be in Springfield instead of New York and I rolled my eyes.
By all accounts, the producers hate that episode because they got buried in hate mail for making the fans cry, and it basically never stopped. They take any opportunity to work up the fans about it as a result.
Netflix should create new Futurama episodes.
This, is the most logical compromise. And tying in to an above comment, perhaps test the waters with a return-to-the screen movie, like they did in S6 (which was actually pretty watchable).
Futurama on Fox would be just as mediocre as FamGuy and Simpsons. As bad or worse than the CC run, potentially. Any better? Doubtful.
“… fairly solid mix of the two shows…” WHAT? That was awful. Barely a few chuckles in the whole episode and most of them were just out of nostalgia. Every time I give the Simpsons a chance these days, they prove to me why I don’t watch any more.
I enjoyed it quite a bit. I agree it could have been tighter, but I laughed, especially at the “You realize those are my children” joke.
Futurama needs to cross over to Family Guy -> which ends with the Plan Ex crew crossing over to a few dead shows before finally landing on a new series.
I really like the episode. It just made me miss Futurama