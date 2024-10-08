Is ‘The Boys: Mexico’ Still Happening?

The Boys will air for a fifth and final season in 2026. Gen V will air a second season in 2025, and at some point, Vought Rising will detail the origin story of the Compound V-hawking company that caused all of this ruckus. There hasn’t been any word lately on the animated Diabolical series receiving a second season, which is fine. That felt like an appetizer between main courses (and a pandemic tide over, really), but what of those The Boys: Mexico reports?

Previously, Variety reported that Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna would produce (and possibly appear within) that Latin America-based spin off, but The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke told Entertainment Weekly that this spin off remains far away from being greenlit. It’s still on the table, though:

“They are still making the deal with the writer for the pilot. He has an amazing pitch, and we all giggle and think about how fun it would be. But there are a lot of hurdles for that show before it’s a real show. He’s got to write an amazing pilot, he’s probably got to write an amazing episode 2. I think he can and he will, but we’re a while away from truly starting to drop in the Easter eggs and the setups and stuff.”

Do not despair. Between the two currently running spin offs and one in the works, Supe watchers should be set for at least three years. Prime Video/Amazon will also bring us at least two more Invincible seasons, so corrupt superheroes will not be going away in the near future. Whew.