Last month was the five-year anniversary of the series premiere of The Mandalorian . Coincidentally, it feels like it’s been five years since the last time we saw our good friends Mando and Baby Yoda on Disney+ , even though it’s “only” been 20 months since the season 3 finale. There’s been three live-action Star Wars shows since then (Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and Skelton Crew), and Andor is coming back for season 2 since 2025.

Is The Mandalorian Getting A Season 4 On Disney+?

The answer to that is: maybe? There’s definitely going to be more The Mandalorian, but as a movie.

Back in early 2023, executive producer Jon Favreau confirmed that he had “written [season 4] already,” but then the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes happened. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “things got re-evaluated” and the priority became a movie: The Mandalorian & Grogu.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created. The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting,” Favreau, who will direct and co-wrote the script with Lucasfilm chief creative officer Dave Filoni, said in a statement.

But what does that mean for The Mandalorian season 4? It’s reportedly still “in development,” so The Mandalorian & Grogu could function as a bridge between seasons 3 and 4. We’ll find out on May 22, 2026, when the movie hits theaters.