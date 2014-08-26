It Looks Like ‘Full House’ Is Coming Back With Most Of The Original Cast

Everywhere you look, everywhere you go, there’s a not very good 1990s show being revived. Boy Meets World and Saved By the Bell have already received their 21st century facelifts in the mostly Minkus-free Girl Meets World and whatever the hell this is, and now, according to TV Guide, Full House may be coming back, too, because something needs to be on evening TV. How predictable.
Warner Bros. TV is mulling a new take on Full House, with some of the original cast intact…Leading the charge is John Stamos (Uncle Jesse) — who has an ownership stake in the show, which gives him good reason to champion the new series. Original executive producer Bob Boyett and creator Jeff Franklin (who’s writing the new version) are actively involved. Candace Cameron Bure (D.J.), Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie) and Andrea Barber (Kimmy) are on board, while Bob Saget (Danny) and Dave Coulier (Joey) are also involved in some way. (Via)
Noticeably absent are Burnsy’s girlfriend Lori Loughlin and the Olsen twins, who semi-retired from acting after the multiple Academy Award-wining New York Minute. Might as well call it quits when you’re at the top, I guess. Anyway, if Fuller House does actually happen, the writers are going to need some story ideas. That’s what we’re here for.
-Joey has a hot date with a singer-songwriter from the 1990s. They go to the movies.
-Joey tells a prominent San Fran tech blogger to cut it out, gets subtweeted.
-Joey masturbates to pictures of the Olsen twins, reminds himself he’s not their REAL uncle.
-Joey thinks about reviving Ranger Joe, but realizes that’s a horrible idea and quits the project.
I can only write for Joey. He’s my muse. What are your ideas?
I have a real problem with Joey. We watch the original regularly and the older I get the more I wonder why the hell he has to be there. I get everybody else but he needs to get his own place and have his own life, he is not needed. Thanks for listening.
YUP.
So what Joey is still part of the old crew and gives Dave Courier something to do with his life and rehabilitate his fallen acting career
I’m with you there Matt, I’m just saying as a character he always rubbed me the wrong way.
Stephanie and Steve Aladdin are married. Is that not his name??
I believe it’s spelled Crystal Meth
Jesse and the Rippers get back together as a hip hop band.
Dubstep
kimmy gibbler can STILL get DICKED.
She’s a porn star in the new version?
GET REAL DUDE
Here comes the Alanis quote…..wait for it…wait for it…
Danny confronts his wife’s graverobbers
Not needed
Kimmy Gibbler explains female circumcision to Michelle over a bowl of Ouce Cream
Mr Woodchuck asserts itself as the dominant personality. Uncle Joey wakes up naked in the woods covered in blood
Not family friendly
Danny’s cleanliness is put to the test when Uncle Joey asks for his help hiding a body
Not family friendly use comment sense of the 90’s show
Michelle lightens the mood at the Holocaust Museum with a well timed “Don’t worry be happy;” DJ insists no Jews were killed
WHY
Nicky and Alex are gay. (Not with each other.)
DREAM ON this isnt funny this is suppose to be serious
Actually Matt Roy that could be good for developing character. And it’s San Fran, are you telling me no one is gay in that house.
Danny tries to reclaim his job at Wake Up San Francisco, learns he’s been replaced by Vince Mancini.
Good one.
Nah not at all that great the MAD TV guy HA I mean i do like the show and i have several MAD comics but still How about we replace Van Buren Boy with Bob Vila at least Bob has better ideas.
After caughting Joey and Uncle Jesse in bed together, aunt becky leaves with the twins.
Both of them still live in the attic because let’s face it, there’s no use for washed up musicians and beaver ventriloquists in today’s society.
The girls live in the house and take care of their crippled father (after a spine-shattering accident involving over-waxed hardwood floors)
Where do you people come up with these ridiculous ideas???
yes, make this happen!!
Thank you
Joey gets back in the jingle game, which leads him to meet the woman of his (annoying) dreams, Flo from Progressive.
Stephanie returns home to discover someone stole her meth, exclaims “HOW RUDE!”
Now its drugs are you on crack????????????
Did you not hear that the actress who plays Stephanie has a real problem with meth?
Imagen – what if Full House still on TV?
Stefanie gets Snapchat on new Samsung Galaxy S5, Steev accidentally sends dick pix meant for DeeJ.
STEFANIE: How Rude!!
Joey and Michelle’s friend Teddy are dating.
No Gay shit
Why not Matt
“Multiple Academy Award-wining New York Minute…” What? is that a joke?
[media.joe.ie]
Joey DOES revive Ranger Rick as a podcast, and realizes the puppet gag doesn’t work in an audio format.
Stephanie’s friend Charles whose parents beat him in that Very Special Episode (Steph snitched him out) returns with the mischievous Rusty (the kid who’s mom blamed him for the deterioration of her relationship with Danny)…
They both came looking for REVENGE… but instead found TRUE LOVE. Now Stephanie must impossibly choose between them and figure out a way to escape Jesse’s house full of murderous cult members named: The Rippers.
Also… this Full House will be on Cinemax and show a shit ton of Stephanie getting naked and showing her fake boobs that she bought with that rerun residual money.
DJ will also get nude, but in a tasteful way that doesn’t ruin her standing with God and brother Kirk. OH… we need to get Tracy Gold naked on this new show too! What’s the point of starving yourself if you aint gonna show that tight body off?!
WTF This isn’t CSI is directed as a family show. That’s not family quality
Never let the internet come up with ideas form a family show
Smart choice but i think mine is strikingly the best here as the rest are pretty much mssed up
No, but really DJ, Kimmy, and Steph live together and do 30ish girl stuff in a big city. Joey and Jesse are comic relief. Danny pops in for the Christmas special.
This is all just an elaborate intervention for Jodie Sweetin isn’t it?
I want Jimmy Fallon in that first episode telling them everything is going to be ok!
I hate the show, especially since they displaced The Nanny. Let’s bring back The Nanny!
Now we are talking.
The Nanny was good but full house was just as good too
Yess! How does an ingenious show like that not get a reboot but Full-of-shitty-material-and-laughably-bad-storytelling-and-acting House does
Mr. Bear is running a child pornography ring out of the back room of the Smash Club.
what’s up with you people and naked shit
Sex sells.
Comet shits on the couch; Danny is on tour, pretending to be edgy… No one cleans the shit.
That’s the one that made me laugh out loud, ty.
Danny’s second wife is being pimped out all over San Francisco.
What’s up with you people and naked shit
No Lori Loughlin = No Buy.
Joey tries to commit suicide by hanging but can’t get the rope past his chin. The ghost of Danny’s wife possesses Jesse’s hair. Special guest stars The Beach Boys.
You must live a sad life??????????????????
Is that a question?
D.J.’s adopted Russian kid comes to play hockey for the Sharks.
No mention of Comet in the article so I did some googling, turns out he’s been dead since 1998, AND he was the same dog that starred in the Air Bud series.
Guess they were saving that for a future “You won’t believe what happens to these true 90s kids when we show them 25 things you didn’t know about Full House that will shock you” post
No mention of the twin boys of Rebecca and Jessie.
Yes Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit didn’t want to continue acting when they got older as the only TV series they show in was Full House they just wanted to live normal lives
Doesn’t suprise me, who in their right mind would want to come back to something as traumatizingly bad as this show.
First Episode opens with Danny Tanner and family walking into a talent agency.
BEAUTIFUL.
Get rid of the third idea about Joey. How about one where Danny finally gets married???
I like the Flo from Progressive idea, but lets make her Danny’s wife. He met her in the course of his television job. The premise of the show is the contrast of Danny being happy and Jesse mourning the loss of Rebecca. Kimmie is serving a year in prison for prostitution and selling drugs; DJ was an accomplice but Kimmie took the rap for both of them and DJ frequently visits her. Stephanie is a waitress working her way through acting school and there’s a hint of underlying jealousy of the twins, who were selected to switch out the role of a young boy in a family sitcom. Michelle, played by a male actor, is a transexual teen dealing with the pressures of discrimination and being a social outcast in high school and prefers to be called by her new name, Michael.
Ha Leave it to you to give a bad idea
Danny comes home drunk off his ass and runs a train with Kimmy Gobbler, Uncle Jesse, and Uncle Joey.
I’m not sure if the Kimmie Gobbler part was intentional, either way well played.
I almost pissed myself laughing at this.
This scene would definitely make it into the opening, and every trailer, ever.
I cant wait I love that show
I am 21 years old and I absolutely love full house, I grew up on it. My personal opinion the idea for Joey masturbating…. No-go. Full House has always been a family show if that’s what it’s going to turn into, parents won’t want their kids watching that, and I may be only one person but, It would take a turn for the worst.
Yes a show like your idea would make people ashamed to watch it. Bad idea
You both realize they’re not being serious, right? Please tell me you realize this.
ajewell I very well doubt it…. Matt Roy is commenting on every bad idea as if it’s actually serious… I honestly think they have IQs well below 100… 30, 40 maybe if they’re lucky…
@ajewell & @Kyara I’m guessing that Matt Roy is trolling us. At leat, I hope he’s trolling and not being serious.
@ajewell – that actually made me laugh out loud.
Stephanie has some explaining to do after Danny finds Comet’s hair inside the oven mitts. Joey has hemorrhoids.
You calling Boy Meets World “not very good” really shows how fucking retarded you are. Boy Meets World was one of the best shows ever made.
Good call but i liked when they all were older.
No, it’s really not. It was okay, but it is ten billion times better than this shit that they’re bringing back.
Bob Saget finally looses his shit and hacks the entire cast and crew up with an ax. This is not a show idea, just a prediction.
I dont even wanna know what runs through your mind
God Matt Roy shut up. It’s called a joke. God.
Special guest star Lisa Marie Presley hits Uncle Jessie with a cease and desist.
they should have the full house charecters kids growing up thru life love and friendship
Thats a good idea too but i like mine best but just wait till several seasons later and yours could be the next thing leading up to it
This post has the best comments. Period.
I think the twins retired or not should have the respect for what made them..and pay John Stamos respect for making it ..at least one of them should be decent enough to help the people who helped them..no one tuned in to see them as babies antway
John stamos= silver fox
Well this guy named Large At the top some of the comments is an idiot. No sexual shit needed here cause this is a good family show well loved as people childhood show. Second i think they should do a recast of who they can get of the actors. Candace Cameron Bure (D.J.), Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie) and Andrea Barber (Kimmy) , Bob Saget (Danny) , Dave Coulier (Joey) John stamos as (Jessie) Lori Loughlin still Rebecca, Jessie wife. Scott Weinger to place his old role Steve and could be married to DJ as they show them finally getting married. I know you wont get the original cast members to Nikki and Alex but they were just young kids so a best replacement would be Actors Cole Sprouse, and Dylan Sprouse the Twins to play Nikki and Alex good choice. Now only one you wont have is Michelle but oh well she could be said she was off to collage or something and they show a pic of one of the Olsen twins in a photo older. At least Danny saying
My youngest daughter off to collage. What they could do is buy a new and bigger house for all of them where its an upstairs apartment for Jessie Nikki Alex and Rebecca a middle place for Stephanie, Danny and Joey and the bottom apartment in the house for Steve and Dj and of course there friend who sometimes comes over Kimmy. Danny and Rebecca still work at wakeup san fransisco, Jessie still owns the night club, DJ and Stephanie work at the Night club. Joey still is the free loader going from job to job, Then he could finally get a job after many epsoides being a cartoonist. Tahj Mowry who Plays Teddy Michealla old friend, both Teddy and Stephanie decides to date. So basically Teddy is Micheal’s replacment. They get a new dog Called commet the second looks like commet a golden retrevier. They have an epsoide where they all say good bye to the old house and show old memorys as they move to the biger new one. They can show scenes at the new House, Scenes at the night club where they work, Scenes at wakup San Fransisco Scenes on some of the adventures they go on like the 90’s full house did. They Coud have an epsoide where its about moving to the new house selling the old one, They could have an eposide where DJ and Stephanie are working at the Club kinda like a pub club, and Teddy and stephnie reminisce about the old days and Micheal then they decide to date and that’s where teddy becomes Micheal’s Replacment, There could be a way later epsoide where Joey finaly gets a job being a Cartoonist. As steve likes football he could be a football coach for a San Franisco collage team for work. So this is just some ideas of the show that could possable work well Like being a contuniation of the origional. Since i figure this is the best way since the Olsen twins quit acting cause they won to many awords and both Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit Only acted in Full House then quit when they were older so thats why i say Cole and Dylan Sprouse wuld make the best Twin Replacements for them as Nicki and Alex.but then 90% of the origional actors are there anyways. So if you could get all these people on board and working with the show i’m sure many fans of the old full house would love to see howthis turns out in the end and relove the show as i have and seen many all of the epsoides and many the epsoides more then once. Still there good to watch.
Woo woo thumbs up
You suck at writing.
^ this.
Plus get a sense of humor.
You’re a retard Matt
Unless your intentions are to have the show cancelled after two episodes , these are all terrible plots. You need to work on your spelling too,
So your brilliant idea is to have the same exact show except with everyone older? You’re right your idea was absolutely the best and honestly the most original….
Lol @ the “suck at writing” comment.
I am an idiot. This much is true
Matt, you are pathologically incapable of understanding irony. Look it up in the dictionary. Also look up “pathologically”… and “incapable”… and “dictionary.”
You sicko