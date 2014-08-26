It Looks Like ‘Full House’ Is Coming Back With Most Of The Original Cast

Everywhere you look, everywhere you go, there’s a not very good 1990s show being revived. Boy Meets World and Saved By the Bell have already received their 21st century facelifts in the mostly Minkus-free Girl Meets World and whatever the hell this is, and now, according to TV Guide, Full House may be coming back, too, because something needs to be on evening TV. How predictable.

Warner Bros. TV is mulling a new take on Full House, with some of the original cast intact…Leading the charge is John Stamos (Uncle Jesse) — who has an ownership stake in the show, which gives him good reason to champion the new series. Original executive producer Bob Boyett and creator Jeff Franklin (who’s writing the new version) are actively involved. Candace Cameron Bure (D.J.), Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie) and Andrea Barber (Kimmy) are on board, while Bob Saget (Danny) and Dave Coulier (Joey) are also involved in some way. (Via)

Noticeably absent are Burnsy’s girlfriend Lori Loughlin and the Olsen twins, who semi-retired from acting after the multiple Academy Award-wining New York Minute. Might as well call it quits when you’re at the top, I guess. Anyway, if Fuller House does actually happen, the writers are going to need some story ideas. That’s what we’re here for.

-Joey has a hot date with a singer-songwriter from the 1990s. They go to the movies.

-Joey tells a prominent San Fran tech blogger to cut it out, gets subtweeted.

-Joey masturbates to pictures of the Olsen twins, reminds himself he’s not their REAL uncle.

-Joey thinks about reviving Ranger Joe, but realizes that’s a horrible idea and quits the project.

I can only write for Joey. He’s my muse. What are your ideas?

