It Looks Like NBC Has Some Bad News For ‘A To Z’ And ‘Bad Judge’ Fans

If you’ve been transfixed by Bad Judge and the saccharine sweet courtship of How I Met Your Mother mom and the nipple-gifter from Mad Men on A to Z then the good news is that you’re going to have a few more episodes to enjoy whatever it is that you enjoy about those shows because while they have drawn abysmal ratings, they have consistently outperformed dead air. As for the bad news, well…
There will be no grand Hollywood ending for romantic comedy “A to Z” and legal comedy “Bad Judge,” as NBC has announced that neither new series will move beyond its 13-episode commitment.
Both shows will stay in their Thursday night timeslots. “Bad Judge” has shot 10 episodes. “A to Z” has shot 11 episodes.
Neither show deserved more than they’re getting with Bad Judge pulling in a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demo and A to Z earning only a 0.7, but it’s still gotta be brutal for the cast and crew of both of these shows to go to work and film those last few episodes knowing that there is no future in it. Yes, it’s still a paycheck and these people are professionals, but still, that sounds pretty joyless. I do wonder, however, if the A to Z team will try to put a cap on Andrew and Zelda’s relationship for the sake of the people who actually liked the show now that the end is assured and fast approaching.
Speaking of joylessness: why is NBC’s womb so hostile to comedy babies? I guess About a Boy‘s continued existence counts as an achievement and Marry Me might make it past year one, but so did Whitney and Up All Night. At this point, it feels like they’ve tried everything from casting beloved TV stars from the past (Michael J. Fox, Matthew Perry) to courting families, couples, office drones and the rest. These shows haven’t all been abhorrent, they’ve just been flat. Now Parks and Recreation, NBC’s only comedy with a pulse, is set to exit the stage without ever really earning a large audience.
I really don’t know what the solution is for NBC. Maybe they should secretly follow Jerry Seinfeld around with a camera or revisit some of their other shows from the 90s. Maybe it’s time to go back and check on how Joey’s doin. Is the Single Guy still single? Is Caroline still in the city? Whatever happened to roller blade guy? Did he have a nervous breakdown when Heelys became a thing and he became less special? People want to know.
Source: Variety
Ahh, the Jack Donaghy method: [lh3.googleusercontent.com]
First thing I pictured when I saw this headline: [i.imgur.com]
Allow me to make a bad analogy.
The big four networks are like the American car companies in the 80’s. All out of ideas, drunk on their own sense of self, and generally out of touch with the public.
The fledgling Cable channels (AMC, FX, et al) are the Asian car companies, Full of new ideas, not held back by red tape and super old white guys at the helm. People are excited about what they have to offer.
Combine that with the 4 BILLION other things that people can spend their time on, it’s no wonder the dinosaur networks can’t get anyone to watch what they have on, save live sports.
This is a very good analogy.
I just watched an episode of A to Z this morning and I was baffled by the network sitcom’s “wackadoo man child” that is in most of them. I don’t know anyone like that. The viewers won’t relate. I do like Bad Judge though, probably because the judge is the man child.
I don’t think it’s a matter of networks being out of ideas, it’s more that they have way too many hours to program. Cable networks hit home runs more often (and let’s not pretend like they hit home runs every time; see Halt and Catch Fire, Low Winter Sun, Tyrant, even Homeland gets hate when not within the spectrum of the cable vs. broadcast argument) because they only program a couple of nights a week with original scripted programming. That stuff is still obviously better than the best of what’s on network, but there are still some great shows on the big four. But when you have 3 hours a night x 6 nights a week x 4 networks x at least 22 weeks of course you’re going to have a lot of shit that bombs.
Hey, that’s where I work! So’s that’s what the big shoot earlier this year was.
So Ginsberg sliced off his nipple for nothing? ;)
I’m amazed that anyone still gives NBC a chance. I have been burned by them so many times with shows that I actually liked. It’s funny that they expect the viewing public to offer full support for a show when they have no plans beyond 3 episodes. If they had to commit to a show for a full season or two maybe we wouldn’t have so much garbage out there.
sucks. i liked bad judge.
Me too. It seemed like it was about to find its footing, sadly, and Kate Walsh as the judge was great. And hot. So very, very hot.
I could never find that moon faced ginger attractive.
I don’t know what the hell NBC expects. Yeah, a .7 and .9 are abysmal ratings, but look at the ratings of the programs on the other networks on Thursdays. Anything new was going to fail– especially on NBC, which doesn’t know how to promote anything.
I was enjoying A to Z. It’s not exactly *funny* very often, but I liked the characters (probably because I’m a huge mark for Milioti anyway). I hope this cancellation came early enough in their production that they can rewrite the episodes they haven’t shot yet, so the show gets a proper ending. NBC is letting them finish all 13, right, not just what they’ve already shot?
So I guess it should be called A to M.
+1
“The Blacklist” has the worst reveals ever for a supposed mystery show…. what is Liz hiding in the locked room? The good writers, I think, because they fucking disappeared midway through last season. If it weren’t for Spader being so much fun I’d have pulled the plug on this show after the first episode of season 2.