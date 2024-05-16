The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia gang has never been busier.

Glenn Howerton is giving award-worthy performances; Charlie Day has become an in-demand voice actor; Kaitlin Olson is the star of the new sitcom High Potential (she’s also doing great work on HBO’s Hacks); Rob McElhenney is buying soccer teams around the world with Ryan Reynolds; and Danny DeVito is doing his Danny DeVito thing (Jersey Mike’s commercials, mostly).

It must be a challenge to have all their schedules open at the same time, but they found a way: DeVito revealed that It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 (!) will begin filming in September. “We’re going again in September,” he said at a recent red carpet event for Chris Pine’s Poolman. “Now that we’re with Disney here, we’ve been very tame over the years, so now we can really pull out the stops, you know? Maybe make some noise.”

Maybe win some Emmys, too? Probably not, but a man can dream!

Danny DeVito on what’s in store for the next season of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ and his favorite part about working with the cast pic.twitter.com/Yy1Kh4yHP7 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 14, 2024

DeVito also recently expressed an interest in voicing Wario in the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie. “You never know what happens in the world. I’m up for a lot of things… I’m ready to do a lot of things,” he told The Movie Dweeb. “Whatever’s coming, you know, I look at, I see, I evaluate.”

He’s a-Danny Devito, he’s a-gonna win… the role… hopefully.

(Via Deadline)