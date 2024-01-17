It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is one of the best TV comedies of the past 20 years and should be rolling in Emmys. Instead, as stars Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito pointed out during the 2024 ceremony, they haven’t even been nominated (Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or a Variety Program doesn’t count). It’s a damn shame, but part of the brilliance of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is how DIY the show feels (even if it’s technically a Disney property now); if the show received prestige validation from Emmy voters, it would lose some of its getting-away-with-something charm.
And Sunny has gotten away with a lot over 16 seasons. What does the longest running live-action American sitcom of all-time (your reign is over, The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet) have in store for season 17? Let’s find out.
Plot
There is no synopsis yet, but season 16 covered everything from inflation, guns, and mental health to Chuck E. Cheese-style restaurants, bowling, and celebrity liquors, so expect season 17 to be equally chaotic.
Cast
Charlie Day (Charlie), Glenn Howerton (Dennis), Rob McElhenney (Mac), Kaitlin Olson (Dee), and Danny DeVito (Frank) will be back. You can also expect to see Mary Elizabeth Ellis (The Waitress), Artemis Pebdani (Artemis), David Hornsby (Rickety Cricket), and various McPoyles. McElhenney’s buddy and co-soccer owner, Ryan Reynolds, has expressed interest in playing Mac’s boyfriend, too.
Release Date
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia used to have a consistent release schedule: a season every year. But since season 14, it’s been more like a season every year and a half or two years. The strike might have set back things back, too, so don’t expect season 17 to premiere until late 2024 or 2025.
Trailer
There’s no trailer yet, so instead, here’s a scene from my favorite episode.