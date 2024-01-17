It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is one of the best TV comedies of the past 20 years and should be rolling in Emmys. Instead, as stars Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito pointed out during the 2024 ceremony, they haven’t even been nominated (Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or a Variety Program doesn’t count). It’s a damn shame, but part of the brilliance of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is how DIY the show feels (even if it’s technically a Disney property now); if the show received prestige validation from Emmy voters, it would lose some of its getting-away-with-something charm.

And Sunny has gotten away with a lot over 16 seasons. What does the longest running live-action American sitcom of all-time (your reign is over, The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet) have in store for season 17? Let’s find out.