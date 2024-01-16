It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been on for 16 seasons. Surely one of the greatest TV comedies of all-time has won at least a few Emmys, right? Nope: unlike the Nightman, the Emmys win has never cometh.

It’s Always Sunny has not only never won an Emmy – it’s never been nominated (Rhea Seehorn can relate). There’s an entire episode, season nine’s brilliant “The Gang Tries Desperately to Win an Award,” about it. Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito, a.k.a The Gang, never even appeared at an Emmys ceremony together until tonight, where they roasted their lack of recognition.

You can watch the video below:

16 años al aire y nunca nominaron a NADA a It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. La serie más criminalmente menospreciada de la tele yanqui. Y este pedacito fue de lo mejor en la ceremonia. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/5qmbncRjAX — Baini 📷🧣 (@Lbaini) January 16, 2024

(It’s true: DeVito won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Taxi in 1981.)

Howerton addressed Sunny‘s lack of Emmys love in a 2016 interview with IndieWire. “That episode was our way of saying it sucks and it hurts to not win an award, but we also don’t care, but we do, but we don’t because we know. Everybody knows. It’s just like winning a trophy, it shouldn’t be about that.” Day added, “It still feels like some sort of high school party that we’re perpetually not invited to.”

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia — which is still great — will return for season 17.