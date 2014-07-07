It’s Easy To Be Drunk On ‘Game Of Thrones’ Wine All The Time

“How would you like to die, Tyrion, son of Tywin?” “In my own bed, at the age of 80, with a belly full of wine and a girl’s mouth around my c*ck.” There’s not much anyone can LEGALLY do about the girl’s mouth request, but thanks to the Wines of Westeros, you’ll soon be able to drink like a Lannister, and possibly choke like one, too. Common Ventures is releasing a line of (tits and) wine based on Game of Thrones, with “12 houses, 12 temptations,” including the Stark (Sauvignon Blanc 2014) and the Targaryen (Shiraz 2014). The $20 bottle you pick says a lot about you: if you go with the Tyrell, you’re welcome to sneak into my bed; if you choose the Greyjoy, you reek, which rhymes with weak choice.
Yes please.
The House Mormont wine might taste like God’s sweat, but you’ll never know, as you’re only allowed to pour it for the pretty girl beside you. And she won’t thank you, trust me…
Arbor Gold or GTFO
I’ll take 2 Dornish Reds, please. If this sells like the beer, these guys are gonna make a fortune irrespective of the wine quality.
The site says:
This is a fan made project. It is not officially associated with ‘Game of Thrones’. We made it because we love the show. Hopefully you do too.
I’d be surprised if somebody doesn’t pull this, right?
Unlicensed? Um, HBO would crush them in an instant.
I’ll take all the white wines, please.
On a side note, when are we getting GoT-inspired cocktails? I need more ways to drink alone while I’m watching HBO.
Here’s a cocktail I made last weekend, just needs a name (I’m thinking something to do with Prince Oberyn): juice of one half lemon (squeezed by crushing it in your fist), juice of one half orange (same), 2 oz gin, 2 oz Campari, 1/2 oz sweet vermouth, fill remainder of glass with blood orange soda and ice.
Clearly that should be called, the Trial By Combat.
That is a superb suggestion.
Blood orange soda? I’m in.
White wine @Patty Boots? White wine?
I fully support calling that the Trial by Combat.
I’d love to buy House Lannister wine, but I couldn’t stand all the damn “Rains of Castamere” playing whenever I open the bottle.
Or the incest.
Jaime’s always plugging the family vintage, you have to admire what he’ll do for love.
+1 to both of you. That’s some fine internetin’.
The Boltons are always getting left out z
Which seems unfair, since the real secret to white wine is making sure you use skinless, seedless grapes.
Bolton Sour Grapes could be a vintage.
Maybe a retsina? you know, Greek, it rhymes with reek (it’s easy to remember).
I’m sure the House Stark wine has a good head to it.
or is that beer? Never did like wine.
You know what that means? More casual drunken sex.
Ommegang has a line of GoT based beers.
…and it looks like Uproxx comments are on the fritz again. Jesus I am starting to wonder why I bother.