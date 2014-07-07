It’s Easy To Be Drunk On ‘Game Of Thrones’ Wine All The Time

“How would you like to die, Tyrion, son of Tywin?” “In my own bed, at the age of 80, with a belly full of wine and a girl’s mouth around my c*ck.” There’s not much anyone can LEGALLY do about the girl’s mouth request, but thanks to the Wines of Westeros, you’ll soon be able to drink like a Lannister, and possibly choke like one, too. Common Ventures is releasing a line of (tits and) wine based on Game of Thrones, with “12 houses, 12 temptations,” including the Stark (Sauvignon Blanc 2014) and the Targaryen (Shiraz 2014). The $20 bottle you pick says a lot about you: if you go with the Tyrell, you’re welcome to sneak into my bed; if you choose the Greyjoy, you reek, which rhymes with weak choice.

Yes please.

Via Wines of Westeros