It’s Time For John To Get Back To Work In The ‘Person Of Interest’ Season 4 Teaser

Season 3 of CBS’s fantastic drama Person of Interest ended with John Reese, Harold Finch, Root and Shaw parting ways for the sake of their lives, as the Samaritan program was going live and being used to track down anyone that posed a threat. Over the weekend, amid the typical craziness of the major studio announcements at Comic-Con, the first teaser for Season 4 of Person of Interest was revealed, and John’s not wasting any time in trying to get back to the mission at hand – protecting innocent citizens by shooting all of the bad guys in the shoulders and knees.

There isn’t much to the teaser other than Harold’s reluctance to return to “work,” but the brief inclusion of Enrico Colantoni’s Elias should at least inspire hope that we’ll see more of him this season. Also, when the new season begins on September 23, I’d like to see a love interest brought in for Bear. He deserves it.