After delivering a pivotal, barn-storming eulogy during the penultimate episode of Succession, veteran actor James Cromwell opened up about his experience filming the funeral scene and his thoughts on the highly-anticipated finale that arrives later this week. According to Cromwell, it might possibly the best closing to any television show ever.

“I always thought Six Feet Under had the best last episode ever,” Cromwell said. “This one is pretty damn close. It’s miraculous.”

Cromwell also offered his thoughts on the Roy siblings heading into the finale, and what he hopes audiences will take from Succession when it ends.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

I would hope that [in the finale] you can distinguish the humanity and the pain and the sense of loss and the bewilderment and the friendlessness and the isolation of those three kids — and they’re not kids anymore — inheriting the structure, but the meat [is gone]. They’re emotionally incapable of doing the same things that Logan did naturally because he had no quibble whatsoever. But Kendall might have a quibble, and Shiv (Sarah Snook) may be torn between the love for these corporate assholes and what she wants from her own ambitions and wants, and then Roman (Kieran Culkin) has dissolved to the child he’s always been throughout the entire series.

At the mention of Roman, Cromwell couldn’t help but join the rest of the internet in praising Kieran Culkin for his equally Emmy-worthy breakdown while attempting to deliver Roman’s eulogy, which seemed so confident at the top of the episode.

“Such a wonderful performance,” Cromwell said. “That beautiful transition of, ‘Is he in the box? Can we get him out?’ I found it very moving.”

The Succession Season 4 finale airs Sunday on HBO.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)