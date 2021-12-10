Following the revival of Sex and the City (product placement backfire aside), HBO is reportedly looking to bring back another of its acclaimed original series: Six Feet Under. The project is in “very early development,” to the point where there’s no definitive word on which direction the series will go or who will be writing it or what it will be about. However, Six Feet Under creator Alan Ball will be guiding the ship, wherever it goes or does not go. Via Variety:

At this time, no writer is attached to the project. Likewise, no plotline has been decided, meaning it could be a reboot or more of a sequel series following up on existing characters from the show in the present day, but no decision has been made. Original series creator Alan Ball and executive producers Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari are all attached to executive produce the new project.

Running for five seasons from 2001 to 2005 during the Golden Age of HBO when shows like The Sopranos, Deadwood, and The Wire were dominating pop culture discourse and sweeping awards show, Six Feet Under was another critical darling starring Peter Krause and Michael C. Hall. More notably, the show is considered to have one of the best series finales of all time, which reportedly left Ball in tears while writing it. Which makes the decision to bring it back a little… confusing. But we digress.

“I remember when I wrote this episode I cried,” Ball told the Tribeca Film Festival in 2016 (via Entertainment Weekly). “Pretty much the last four episodes, people were crying all the time. But it was good. It was grief. It was letting go of something, and I think it informed the show in a way that was very organic because the show was about people who help us to face our grief. It was pretty cathartic.”

